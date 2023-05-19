In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall, Local News / By Mick Chan / 19 May 2023 4:37 pm / 3 comments

Officially launched in Malaysia last November, the Great Wall Motors Ora Good Cat now gets a new colour added to its selection, Pistachio Green on a display unit that was place on show in Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Available on the higher 500 Ultra variant, priced at RM169,800 on-the-road without insurance, the new Pistachio Green colour joins the other colours in the selection which also includes Coral Blue, Sun Black, Mars Red, Hamilton White, Verdant Green and Em Beige; pricing for the Ora Good Cat starts from RM139,800 for the base 400 Pro variant.

The interior gets a re-trim to match as well, the two-tone scheme of this example getting a light cream upholstery colour paired with a matching green hue, along with contrasting orange highlights; there’s an added paw print motif on the front of the centre armrest to go with the feline theme.

The upper seatbacks each gain an additional green chequered section, as do the door cards. Elsewhere, specifications are as before, featuring a multifunction steering wheel, two USB ports for the front occupants, one USB outlet for the rear occupants, one USB port for the digital video recorder plus another power outlet.

The 400 Pro gets a 47.8 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery which offers up to 400 km of battery range on the NEDC cycle (around 20% less on the WLTP test protocol), and this takes eight hours for a full charge from a 6.6 kW AC outlet via a Type 2 connection.

Meanwhile, the 500 Ultra gets a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery yielding 500 km of range on the NEDC cycle, taking around 10 hours to be fully charged from an AC outlet. If DC fast charging at 60 kW is used, a 0-80% charge can be done in around 40 minutes.

Both variants feature a 143 PS/210 Nm front-mounted electric motor, propelling the Ora Good Cat from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds an onwards to a top speed of 152 km/h.

To recap, the Ora Good Cat gets a seven-inch multi-information display with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, including support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of safety equipment, the Ora Good Cat comes with adaptive cruise control, intelligence cruise assistance, AEB, forward collision warning, low speed emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and lane centring assist. The 500 Ultra adds the Wisdom Dodge System, emergency lane keeping, lane change assist and blind spot detection, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and rear cross traffic braking.

The Ora Good Cat is sold in Malaysia with a complimentary home charger, a five-year, 150,000 km general warranty and an eight-year, 180,000 km battery warranty, as well as five years of free labour on scheduled maintenance.