By Gerard Lye / 6 December 2021 6:40 pm

The Great Wall Motors (GWM) Ora Good Cat has been previewed in Malaysia at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in conjunction with the launch of the Bumiputera Development Action 2030 that took place earlier today.

The Good Cat (directly translated from its Chinese name Haomao) was previously spotted in Elmina, Shah Alam back in April, and we’re now bringing you a live gallery of the fully electric hatchback. The model has already been launched in Thailand last month, and we’re told that it is expected to be introduced here by Go Auto early next year, pending government approval.

This particular example was imported from China for evaluation purposes, hence the left-hand drive format and China-specific GB/T connector for DC fast charging – AC charging is done via a GB/T AC connector (reversed pin and holes even though it looks like a Type 2). The version we’ll get will swap out the GB/T for the more commonly used CCS2 connector (Type 2 is part of this), which is what’s used by the Good Cat in Thailand.

In fact, the listed specifications are identical to the top-spec Ultra that is sold in Thailand at a price of 1.199 million baht (RM149,857), with propulsion provided by a front electric motor rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 210 Nm of torque. This allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed is 152 km/h

The electric motor draws power from a 63.1-kWh ternary lithium battery that allows for up to 501 km of range. Following Thailand’s spec sheet, the Good Cat supports AC charging up to 6.6 kW, with a full charge for the Ultra taking about ten hours, while DC fast charging (up to 60 kW) will get the battery from a 0-80% state of charge in around an hour.

As for equipment, the show car sports LED headlamps, 18-inch wheels, an electric sunroof, keyless entry and start, a leather-trimmed interior, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, an electronic parking brake, air-conditioning and a powered driver’s seat.

Safety and driver assist systems mentioned include lane keep assist, lane following assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, active cruise control with stop and go, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, intelligent dodge and lane change assist.

We’re told that the Good Cat coming our way will come with features similar to those available in Thailand, and what’s mentioned above are all standard on the range-topping Ultra offered there. Besides the Ultra, the Good Cat is also offered in two other, lower-range variants there, namely the Tech and Pro.

Of course, the big question is how much will the Good Cat cost when it comes here? Well, the target figure is below RM130,000 for the CBU model, but we’ll have to wait until the model is officially launched to find out the final asking sum. Interested?