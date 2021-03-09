If you didn’t know, Geely Auto is one of the sponsors for the 19th Asian Games, which will be held at the Chinese carmaker’s home city of Hangzhou in 2022. Apart from providing the Preface (or Xing Rui) as the official vehicle of the games, the company recently launched a commemorative version of the Boyue (Proton X70 to us here).
Called the Boyue Asian Games Edition, the model is based on the regular Boyue sold in China and not the fancier Boyue Pro. Highlights of the exterior include the Infinite Weave grille that is identical to the one on the X70 and an earlier special model celebrating the SUV’s million-unit sales milestone.
A black finish is also applied to said grille as well as the front fog lamp frames and scripted trim at the rear linking the taillights. To inject some sportiness, hints of red are applied to some of these areas, along with rocker panels and brake calipers. Wheels measuring 19 inches in diameter, Continental UltraContact tyres and a brown leather interior complete the look.
It isn’t just aesthetics that make Boyue Asian Games Edition special, as the SUV also received input from Lotus, which is under the Geely Auto Group. The big change is a new rear subframe that is said to be 25% lighter while being stiffer by 20%, with the company claiming improvements to handling and off-road performance.
Engine-wise, customers will only have access to a 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 184 PS (181 hp) and 300 Nm of torque, with the choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
In terms of pricing, the Boyue Asian Games Edition with the manual gearbox goes for 91,800 yuan (RM58,064), while the dual-clutch option is priced at 108,800 yuan (RM68,836). For that money, the standard equipment includes a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by GKUI, powered seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a N95 cabin filter and a digital instrument cluster.
Comments
proton should bring the manual version here
Great buy. RM58K X70 way cheaper then Ativa rm62k..
x70: 58k in china, 100k in msia
ativa: 65k in japan, 62.5k in msia
Another form of belt and road debt trap?
BMW 3series: RM120k in USA, RM300k in Msia
Another form of neo-colonisation?
Why is it so glaringly expensive in Malaysia?
Rm30K price differential can give you an Axia manual with RM5000 of car spa accessory upgrade.(extra car)
No wonder,DRB recorded Rm500 juta in profits last year.
So all the x70 local buyers have been taken for a costly ride.
Ya, right…and who is gonna buy it?
will the new lotus subframe be installed in future X70 too?
Proton engineering capabled to install lotus subframe,
Geely rebadged Proton.
And yet the x70 is void of this famous ride and handling. The best they could do is the plastic grill. What a shame.
Shame is where you don read. X70 has Proton’s own ride & handling prowess.
Shame is where u dont read properly. X70 has NO Lotus famous ride and handling.
that floating infotainment screen look so much better!!
We want the Lotus ride for the models here as well! Pls bring it here before the end of sales tax exemption
At that Price range …… Proton WILL RULE the SUV segment. Perduo, Toyota, Honda and Mazda …… ARggggggg !!! ( Bye Bye )
Covid Edition is more relevant.
manual version pls