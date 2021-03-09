In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 March 2021 3:16 pm / 17 comments

If you didn’t know, Geely Auto is one of the sponsors for the 19th Asian Games, which will be held at the Chinese carmaker’s home city of Hangzhou in 2022. Apart from providing the Preface (or Xing Rui) as the official vehicle of the games, the company recently launched a commemorative version of the Boyue (Proton X70 to us here).

Called the Boyue Asian Games Edition, the model is based on the regular Boyue sold in China and not the fancier Boyue Pro. Highlights of the exterior include the Infinite Weave grille that is identical to the one on the X70 and an earlier special model celebrating the SUV’s million-unit sales milestone.

A black finish is also applied to said grille as well as the front fog lamp frames and scripted trim at the rear linking the taillights. To inject some sportiness, hints of red are applied to some of these areas, along with rocker panels and brake calipers. Wheels measuring 19 inches in diameter, Continental UltraContact tyres and a brown leather interior complete the look.

It isn’t just aesthetics that make Boyue Asian Games Edition special, as the SUV also received input from Lotus, which is under the Geely Auto Group. The big change is a new rear subframe that is said to be 25% lighter while being stiffer by 20%, with the company claiming improvements to handling and off-road performance.

Engine-wise, customers will only have access to a 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 184 PS (181 hp) and 300 Nm of torque, with the choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In terms of pricing, the Boyue Asian Games Edition with the manual gearbox goes for 91,800 yuan (RM58,064), while the dual-clutch option is priced at 108,800 yuan (RM68,836). For that money, the standard equipment includes a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by GKUI, powered seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a N95 cabin filter and a digital instrument cluster.