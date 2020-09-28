In Cars, Geely, International News / By Danny Tan / 28 September 2020 11:02 am / 11 comments

Geely has revealed the production version of the Preface Concept at the ongoing 2020 Beijing Auto Show. The Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) based sedan has been named Xing Rui for the Chinese market and sales will begin in the coming months. Xing means star in Chinese whilst Rui can represent a good omen for the future.

“The Geely Xing Rui marks a new journey for the Geely Auto brand as it brings CMA technologies into the sedan segment, perfectly maintaining Geely Auto’s balance in both SUV and sedan segments. The Preface is a disruptor which makes no compromises in terms of quality, design, technology, space, and value,” said Geely Auto Group president An Conghui.

The Preface Concept made its debut at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show and the production version of the sedan – which is faithful to the showcar – surfaced in August. We were subsequently treated to a very ambitious ad and the car’s minimalist interior.

The Chinese carmaker says that the Xing Rui is the first vehicle of Geely’s 4.0 era. Geely’s says that its fourth generation of vehicles are based on advanced modular architectures that allow for leading levels of connectivity, intelligence, and quality that include safety as a standard.

The Xing Rui is the second CMA-based model in the Geely range after the Xing Yue coupe SUV. The Hangzhou-based carmaker says that using the CMA has given its design team the ability to take the Preface from concept to reality within a short time frame. CMA has already underpinned nearly 700,000 vehicles from the Geely Group, and the Xing Rui will be made at the CMA Super Factory in Luqiao that produces the Lynk & Co 01, Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 for the Chinese market.

The Xing Rui measures 4,785 mm long and 1,869 mm wide, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase. For perspective, that’s 100 mm shorter than the current Toyota Camry, but 29 mm wider. The Camry’s wheelbase is 25 mm longer. Geely says that its new sedan is one of the biggest, most spacious vehicles in its segment, with emphasis on rear passenger comfort and leg room.

Behind the evolved expanding cosmos grille with vertical slats is a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox used throughout the Geely range. No figures yet, but Geely says that the use of CMA gives the Xing Rui a new level of sophistication in terms of interior space, noise vibration and handling (NVH), economy, and performance.

Geely claims a “highly intelligent super brain connected to the cloud” for the Xing Rui’s infotainment system, which will get over the air (OTA) updates. The constant updates “enable the model to continuously evolve and never become outdated”.

What do you think of the production Preface, now known as the Xing Rui? Want this as a “new Proton Perdana” in Malaysia?

GALLERY: Geely Preface concept