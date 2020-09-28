Geely has revealed the production version of the Preface Concept at the ongoing 2020 Beijing Auto Show. The Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) based sedan has been named Xing Rui for the Chinese market and sales will begin in the coming months. Xing means star in Chinese whilst Rui can represent a good omen for the future.
“The Geely Xing Rui marks a new journey for the Geely Auto brand as it brings CMA technologies into the sedan segment, perfectly maintaining Geely Auto’s balance in both SUV and sedan segments. The Preface is a disruptor which makes no compromises in terms of quality, design, technology, space, and value,” said Geely Auto Group president An Conghui.
The Preface Concept made its debut at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show and the production version of the sedan – which is faithful to the showcar – surfaced in August. We were subsequently treated to a very ambitious ad and the car’s minimalist interior.
The Chinese carmaker says that the Xing Rui is the first vehicle of Geely’s 4.0 era. Geely’s says that its fourth generation of vehicles are based on advanced modular architectures that allow for leading levels of connectivity, intelligence, and quality that include safety as a standard.
The Xing Rui is the second CMA-based model in the Geely range after the Xing Yue coupe SUV. The Hangzhou-based carmaker says that using the CMA has given its design team the ability to take the Preface from concept to reality within a short time frame. CMA has already underpinned nearly 700,000 vehicles from the Geely Group, and the Xing Rui will be made at the CMA Super Factory in Luqiao that produces the Lynk & Co 01, Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 for the Chinese market.
The Xing Rui measures 4,785 mm long and 1,869 mm wide, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase. For perspective, that’s 100 mm shorter than the current Toyota Camry, but 29 mm wider. The Camry’s wheelbase is 25 mm longer. Geely says that its new sedan is one of the biggest, most spacious vehicles in its segment, with emphasis on rear passenger comfort and leg room.
Behind the evolved expanding cosmos grille with vertical slats is a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox used throughout the Geely range. No figures yet, but Geely says that the use of CMA gives the Xing Rui a new level of sophistication in terms of interior space, noise vibration and handling (NVH), economy, and performance.
Geely claims a “highly intelligent super brain connected to the cloud” for the Xing Rui’s infotainment system, which will get over the air (OTA) updates. The constant updates “enable the model to continuously evolve and never become outdated”.
What do you think of the production Preface, now known as the Xing Rui? Want this as a “new Proton Perdana” in Malaysia?
GALLERY: Geely Preface concept
Comments
Oh yea… sedan. Now we talk.
I personally think that proton need to rebage this ASAP. Unlike x50, I feel that their design and tech lil bit outdated
D segment Sedan is dying segment in Boleh-Land, replaced by the growing SUV market.
What’s the point of having a new Perdana sedan when they cant even break even with the previous Accordana. Doesn’t make business sense at all to doing the same thing again and again, just to fail again and again.
Those that argue Proton needs a flagship, then go SUV flagship, a new segment that can grow (instead of this dying sedan D segment). Geely Hao Yue SUV is available.
The CMA also underpins Volvo’s award winning XC40. Eventually when Proton gets this CMA platform car as their new Perdana or Preve, they are going to have an award winner as their basis.
For the sake of national security, i hope this potential trojan horse would not be used as the new perdana for gov fleet.
Perdana baru ni
Proton need all new Exora MPV instead of more sedan…
Only the Mk.1 perdana was selling hot in its E54 spec with 2.0 v6 engine while the initial 2.0 4 inline 4G63 SOHC wasn’t.
Same goes to the Mk.II perdana a rebadge 8th gen Honda accord (of course, since it was only sold to the govt) but the rebodied Mk.III perdana (the Same accord mechanicals underneath, all new body) even rarer – most units sold to spanco.
Knowing current CEO business mindset – it’s unlikely.
He will say you have a restaurant selling chicken rice, porridge, fried rice and chicken chop. If chicken chop is selling low, that means it has no market so don’t waste time and energy.
China market is super huge compare to Malaysia. Anything there will sell.
proton preve 2.0T mali
Geely lagi. The other China brands are under-reported.
Is time this “new Proton Perdana” replaced Inspira