Following the debut of the Geely Preface just a few days ago, the company has now released a commercial for its new luxury sedan. Based on the ad spot, the Chinese carmaker certainly has big ambitions for the Preface, as we get to see the CMA-based model overtaking big names like the F82 BMW M4, C205 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe and even the Porsche Panamera.
As far as the storyline goes, the ad starts with the German trio cruising on some rather scenic mountain roads, passing a sharply-dressed gentleman walking along while holding a helmet. Little do they know that their day out is about to be ruined, as the mysterious driver is then seen getting into a wrapped Preface before firing it up.
What follows is quite a bit of spirited driving, as the Preface carves its way through the twisty bends in pursuit of the German cars. The first “victim” is the M4, which the Preface makes easy work of, overtaking the coupe from the outside lane with little difficulty.
Of course, this doesn’t go down well with the M4’s companion, as the C 63 Coupe then goes on a charge to pass the Preface, but only briefly, as the Geely model then promptly puts the Mercedes in its rear-view mirror. For the Preface’s final target, the Panamera, the driver opts to perform the overtake without a helmet for some reason.
Towards the end of the video, we see the three German cars parked overlooking a lovely bit of landscape, with the Preface arriving to join them, probably for some friendly discussions and banter. The ad ends with “CMA” splashed across the screen on top of the Geely model, reminding viewers that the Preface, which just “took care” of its sporty German competition, uses the same platform as the Volvo XC40 and Xingyue.
It’s certainly a curious and rather entertaining ad, and appears to be a statement of intent by Geely as it looks to compete in more segments. However, there are still some lingering questions, like what engine is enabling the Preface to do what it just did? We’ll only find out when the mechanical details of the sedan are released closer to its launch date later this year.
Did we mention the Preface looks pretty good when rendered to become the next-generation Proton Perdana? If you’re curious about it, do check out Theophilus Chin’s work in our earlier post.
Comments
” If honda city can do it!, we can do it too!!”
– geely
Its packing a T8 powertrain?
Exhaust notes are wrong.
Very wrong. Haha!
But didn’t it arrive last on the hill top?
Hahaha.
Put p1 handling sure can win, even passat cannot beat waja handling, no joke, try urself
Unlike Japs “in your face”, this is the Chinese way of showing off but saving “face” to the losers.
No overtaking Bezza?
Now this is a more refined gentleman advert on one upping the competition versus the blatantly Ah Beng Honda City promo.
Now the next-gen Proton Perdana obliterated the mighty Germans, after that Honda City stunt.
Different to Honda City Hybrid Dual Clutch badly-thought ads,
This Geely Preface Last to arrive
Anyway, bring this to Malaysia as Geely
Geely Preface, Proton Perfect.
Japs, korean, yanks and swedes all have tried to beat the germans at their game but failed. At the end of the day the preface will be slaughtered by the germans.
That’s right, it was overtaking while the Germans are cruising along.
Overtook everyone but still arriving last.
Not sure if the rabbit became a rabbit or the turtle became a turtle.
You know how race winners always goes around for a victory lap? Yeah thats what it did.
look like Lotus has assist Geely Preface in ride and handling
Definitely Cyan Racing bits and Volvo DNA in that model
Wow…nice chinese kong fu drama…..and unlogic happy endings…..
Damn Geli la… I mean Geely ;)
from the Ad. The conclusion is. why you need to buy Panamera, C63 or M4 when you can get the equally good Preface(Coming Perdana) for 120k+ ..less than 20% of the price?
Nice try Geely. Why not another advertisement between X70, with X3M, GLC AMG, Macan turbo?
Storyline:
Geely was trying so hard to out run everyone, passing the Germans one by one..
And after some time, he realize no one is behind him..
He went down to look for the rest and saw the Germans were enjoying the scenery..
Geely asked:”Fren, why are you not chasing me?”
The Germans:” Its not about the destination, its about the journey.. Going on a grand tour is about friendship and enjoying the scenery along the way.. We could have out run you if we want to”…
Since then, Geely just diam-diam..
Real storyline:
The big Germans tried to catch up but suffered engine failures and stalled at the safety slipway. Geely was wonder on top what happened and went back down to join them.
Geely asked: “Bros. What’s going on?”
Panamera: “Oh you know, enjoying the scenery…hehe”
C63: “Yeah, yeah. It’s not like our engine kaput or anything… hehe…”
M4(nervously): “Oh darnit! Okay we admit, our engine exploded and we got stalled here. Can you help call us rescue with Geely’s emergency service?”
Geely make some calls.
Since then, the big Germans just diam-diam wait for rescue.
Hahahhah xD
What a joke
No no no. You all are wrong. There is neither a BMW, nor a Mercedes, nor a Porsche in the video. Those are some Chinese knockoffs.