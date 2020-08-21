In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 August 2020 1:37 pm / 27 comments

Following the debut of the Geely Preface just a few days ago, the company has now released a commercial for its new luxury sedan. Based on the ad spot, the Chinese carmaker certainly has big ambitions for the Preface, as we get to see the CMA-based model overtaking big names like the F82 BMW M4, C205 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe and even the Porsche Panamera.

As far as the storyline goes, the ad starts with the German trio cruising on some rather scenic mountain roads, passing a sharply-dressed gentleman walking along while holding a helmet. Little do they know that their day out is about to be ruined, as the mysterious driver is then seen getting into a wrapped Preface before firing it up.

What follows is quite a bit of spirited driving, as the Preface carves its way through the twisty bends in pursuit of the German cars. The first “victim” is the M4, which the Preface makes easy work of, overtaking the coupe from the outside lane with little difficulty.

Of course, this doesn’t go down well with the M4’s companion, as the C 63 Coupe then goes on a charge to pass the Preface, but only briefly, as the Geely model then promptly puts the Mercedes in its rear-view mirror. For the Preface’s final target, the Panamera, the driver opts to perform the overtake without a helmet for some reason.

Towards the end of the video, we see the three German cars parked overlooking a lovely bit of landscape, with the Preface arriving to join them, probably for some friendly discussions and banter. The ad ends with “CMA” splashed across the screen on top of the Geely model, reminding viewers that the Preface, which just “took care” of its sporty German competition, uses the same platform as the Volvo XC40 and Xingyue.

It’s certainly a curious and rather entertaining ad, and appears to be a statement of intent by Geely as it looks to compete in more segments. However, there are still some lingering questions, like what engine is enabling the Preface to do what it just did? We’ll only find out when the mechanical details of the sedan are released closer to its launch date later this year.

Did we mention the Preface looks pretty good when rendered to become the next-generation Proton Perdana? If you’re curious about it, do check out Theophilus Chin’s work in our earlier post.