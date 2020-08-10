In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 August 2020 4:34 pm / 5 comments

The Geely Boyue has been around since 2016, and on August 4 this year, one million units of the SUV have been sold. To celebrate the milestone, the Chinese carmaker has released a special edition of the Boyue, which features the Infinite Weave grille seen on our own Proton X70.

This replaces the “expanding cosmos” grille originally fitted to the Boyue, and it, along with the Geely badge, are finished in black. As we’ve been told previously, the Infinite Weave design is the work of Proton designers, who were inspired by traditional Malaysian wood carvings, and has already been applied to other Proton models like the Iriz and Persona.

Besides the new grille, the front of the celebratory Boyue also gets colour-matched side air inlets for the unchanged bumper. Around back, the Geely script is used instead of a badge between the taillights, something already seen on the Boyue Pro, and of course, the X70.

Moving inside, the SUV carries over cues from the Boyue Pro, including a flat-bottom steering wheel and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with lesser variants fitted with an eight-inch unit instead. Other items include a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery and an optional panoramic sunroof.

The special edition Boyue comes in three variants, all with a 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. The base option (reportedly called the 1.8TD + 6MT Comfort) gets 163 PS and 250 Nm, along with a six-speed manual, and is priced at RMB99,800 (RM60,122).

Stepping up to the mid-range variant (1.8TD +7DCT Comfort) at RMB109,800 (RM66,147) nets you more power at 184 PS and 300 Nm as well as a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission – the same setup we get for the X70. The range-topper (1.8TD + 7DCT Luxury) uses the same powertrain, but comes with additional equipment for RMB116,800 (RM70,366). The current 2020 Boyue line-up in China is priced from RMB88,800 (RM53,496) to RMB119,800 (RM72,172) across four variants.

Chinese media outlets also report that the special edition Boyue comes with an upgraded chassis, with more high-strength steel used for the rear subframe to increase structural strength while reducing a little weight. Customers there will get seven colours to choose from, including white, silver, black, red, gold, grey and a special purple finish.

