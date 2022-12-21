In Cars, Great Wall, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 21 December 2022 11:34 am / 2 comments

The Ora Good Cat by Great Wall Motors is now in Malaysia with two variants available; priced from RM139,800 for the 400 Pro and RM169,800 for the 500 Ultra. The Ora Good Cat is covered by a five-year/150,000 warranty while the battery gets an eight-year/180,000 warranty. Each Good Cat also comes with a portable charger, home charger and five maintenance service slots (at 10,000 km intervals) free of charge.

Both variants feature the same powertrain; a single electric motor to drive the front wheels with 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque. Its 0-100 km/h run is done in 7.9 seconds, with a top speed of 152 km/h.

The 400 Pro variant is powered by a 47.8 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery that can return up to 400 km of range (based on NEDC cycle). With a 6.6 kW AC Type 2 charger, it takes eight hours to fully charge the car while a DC fast charger can get it from 0-80% state of charge (SoC) in 46 minutes. Charging it from 30-80% SoC with a DC charger takes just 40 minutes.

The 500 Ultra, on the other hand, draws power from a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery that offers up to 500 km of range (based on NEDC cycle). Using an AC charger, it takes around 10 hours to fully charge the batteries while a 60 kW DC charger can get the batteries from 0-80% SoC in around 40 minutes.

In terms of features and equipment, the specifications for both variants are nearly identical. Both variants come with 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/50 R18 tyres, active front grille air intake, automatic LED headlamps with daytime running lights and follow me home function, LED taillights, rear fog lamps and a panoramic sunroof.

The 500 Ultra gets an additional memory function for the electric folding mirrors available in both models. It also gets six parking sensors each in the front and back while the 400 Pro only gets four rear parking sensors. Exterior colours available are Coral Blue, Hamilton White, Sun Black (single tone) while two-tone options such as Mars Red and Hamilton White are complemented with a black roof. Exclusive to the 500 Ultra variant are the Verdant Green with white roof and Hazel Wood Beige with brown roof options.

Moving inside, the 500 Ultra differentiates itself from the 400 Pro with a massage and memory function for the driver seat along with six speakers instead of four in the 400 Pro. Standard items include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, suede leather dashboard, synthetic leather upholstery, wireless charging, four USB ports and a 12v power outlet.

The interior is available in three colour schemes – full black, beige with brown and green with grey. Boot space is rated at 858 litres with the rear seats folded.

There is no shortage of safety features and driver aids in both models as both come with front and side airbags, curtain airbags, hill start assist, ISOFIX, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centering assist, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree view monitor and an intelligent single pedal control system.

Exclusive to the 500 Ultra are features such as door open warning, rear cross-traffic alert with braking, blind spot detection, lane change assist, auto-reversing assistant and auto-integrated parking.