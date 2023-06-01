2023 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro – a detailed look at the 3-row SUV, 2.0T with 250 hp/390 Nm, launching June/July

In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 June 2023 2:06 pm / 8 comments

We detailed the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro when it made its local debut at last month’s Malaysia Autoshow 2023, and if you thought the big SUV looked good there, you’ll want to stop and stare at this gallery. Cars usually look better outdoors, and so it is with Chery’s three-row, seven-seater SUV. Handsome, isn’t it?

The Tiggo 8 Pro you see here is a CBU import in right-hand drive form, as per the CKD locally assembled final version that customers will be getting. By the way, we’re getting the latest improved version of the SUV, which is badged Tiggo 8 Pro Max in China, although the ‘Max’ suffix is dropped for Malaysia to simplify things – it’s the only Tiggo 8 we’re going to get anyway.

This is essentially the same car as the one we showed you from Wuhu, Chery’s hometown, in April, but in RHD form. Under the hood is a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 250 hp and 390 Nm of torque. Power from the GDI engine goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and there are three drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport.

By the way, today’s Tiggo 8 Pro differs from the one that was previewed in Malaysia last year. The SUV gets an updated look that features a new “galaxy” grille and the rear end sports a full-width LED bar and fancy T-shaped third brake lights. The wheels are now 19-inch items, an inch up. We have some night shots for you to see the LED signatures, and the illuminated logo.

It’s nicer outside now, but it’s inside that the Tiggo 8 Pro Max shines. The big SUV gets a contemporary and horizontal dash design featuring must-haves such as co-joined screens (24.6 inches in total, Chery says), inline AC vents and a high centre console. It’s all much neater now, and there are places where you’ll find Mercedes-esque details – think switches, open-pore wood trim and Burmester-styled speaker grilles.

The steering wheel is also new, with Chery spelled out instead of the logo. Speaking of logos, there are Tiggo emblems on the side of the central screen and the rear AC vent area. Kit wise, the airbag count maxes out at nine now, and there are a total of eight Sony speakers.

As for the rest of the kit, the list includes an electronic parking brake with auto hold, automatic LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, welcome lights and multi-colour ambient lighting, electric front seats with ventilation/heating, driver’s seat memory, dual-zone auto air con with rear vents, powered tailgate, electronic panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Sharp graphics, as you’ll see in the gallery below.

That very long list of kit is bolstered by a full ADAS suite that includes functions such as lane departure warning/keeping, blind spot detection, door open warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and front collision warning and auto braking (AEB). By the way, the camera system isn’t advertised as 360 degrees but 540. Before you scratch your head, the extra degrees are contributed by the underfloor camera.

So, the Tiggo 8 Pro looks grand (it was Chery’s flagship SUV until the recent debut of the Tiggo 9) and has a long list of kit. The remaining big questions are when and how much?

This is one of two SUVs that will spearhead Chery’s comeback in Malaysia (the other is the Omoda 5) and the official launch will be held late this month or early July. As for the price, expect a sticker of around RM160k, with the final RRP to be announced at the official launch.





Dimensions Compared: Proton X90 vs Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro has a length of 4722mm, a width of 1860mm, a height of 1705mm, and a wheelbase of 2710mm, while the Proton X90 has a length of 4830mm, a width of 1900mm, and a height of 1764mm, with a 2,805mm wheelbase.

What do you think of the Tiggo 8 Pro, and how does it compare with fellow Chinese three-row SUV Proton X90?

GALLERY: 2023 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro in Malaysia