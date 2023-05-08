In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 8 May 2023 5:30 pm / 7 comments

The 2023 Proton X90 has received a five-star rating from ASEAN NCAP. Under the latest 2021-2025 assessment protocol, cars are assessed based on four categories comprising adult occupant protection (AOP) with the full score of 40 points, while the child occupant protection (COP) category, safety assist (SA) and motorcyclist safety (MS) have a full score of 20 points each.

The X90 “performed exceptionally well in the assessment” and achieved an overall score of 83.75 points, which translates to four stars. However, if you look at the individual categories, the D74A scored a five-star rating for AOP with 37.75 points, COP with 17.79 points and SA with 15.71 points. Lastly, the SUV scored 12.50 points in the MS category to make it nearly 84 points and five stars. The crash test was performed last month at CATARC in China.

There are four variants of the X90 – Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship – and all four come with six airbags (front, side, curtain) plus basics such as ABS/EBD/BA and ESC. Also standard across the board are lane change assist (blind spot), rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), door opening warning and rear collision warning (RCW). The latter warns you when a car is approaching fast from behind, while flashing the hazard lamps.

However, ADAS is only available from the Premium onwards, which means that the Standard and Executive miss out on AEB, forward collision warning, ACC with Stop & Go, lane departure warning and prevention, lane centering control, emergency lane keep assist and traffic sign information (TSI). The latter has been calibrated to read Malaysian road signs, which you’ll see in the meter panel.

Three of these features – RCTA, RCW and TSI – are new to Proton and are debuting on the X90. Other safety related convenience features include auto high beam (Premium onwards), tyre pressure monitoring (Executive onwards) and a 360-degree camera with 3D view (Executive onwards, Standard gets a reverse camera). Flagship buyers get a dashcam.

The X90 is priced at RM123,800, RM130,800, RM144,800 and RM152,800 for the Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship variants, respectively. Check out our launch report for full details and galleries of the variants, as well as our first impressions drive report.

