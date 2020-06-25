In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 25 June 2020 3:48 pm / 4 comments

Geely Auto has officially launched the Haoyue VX11, its largest SUV, in China. The automaker first unveiled photos of the flagship D-segment SUV in January, boasting a capacious cabin littered with modern amenities. There are three variants to choose from, with prices ranging from 103,600 yuan (RM62k) to 139,600 yuan (RM84k).

The Haoyue is available as five- or seven-seater model, and both the second and third row seats can be folded flat to maximise cargo space. The five-seater model offers a maximum boot space of 2,370 litres, while the seven-seater version offers 2,050 litres of space.

Geely says the seats can also fold to form a double-bed, and the SUV even allows individuals as tall as 1.9 metres to sit comfortably without making any adjustments. All three rows of seats are adjustable, and the back-row seats come with eight-way adjustable backrests. If that’s not enough, customers can opt for seven independently adjustable VIP seats as well.

Apparently, the SUV is developed following Geely’s “healthy car” concept, which means all materials used meet or exceed environmental testing requirements by over 20 times the Chinese national standards. This means the car will not come with the harmful “new car smell.”

It’s also equipped with a certified CN95-grade air purification system that filters out 99% of PM2.5 particles and 98% of droplets larger than 0.74 micrometers. An onboard three-zone climate control with AQS system is standard, allowing the cabin air to be purified in under three minutes.

Other key features include the latest GKUI Geely Smart Ecosystem that’s powered by a high-performance, quad-core E01 processor. It enables breezy interaction with the touchscreen display, and also provides support for voice command and various IoT applications, including access to smart devices in your home! The cockpit stack comprises two 12.3-inch displays and a heads-up navigation display.

Powering the car is Geely’s flagship 1.8 litre turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder engine, making 181 PS and 300 Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, with drive being sent to either the front wheels or all four wheels. The engine also meets china’s most stringent 6B emissions standards.

According to reports in China, Geely will be launching a new 2.0 litre turbocharged engine that’s co-developed with Volvo. There will be two output ratings, with the more powerful version expected to produce around 247 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The Haoyue will be among the first to get the 2.0L mill once production commences.

Lastly, the Haoyue is equipped with Level 2 autonomous driving system, comprising 24 sensors to facilitate up to 17 intelligent drive features. This oversees functions such as adaptive cruise control with stop-go function, as well as lane centring function with cornering assist (very much like Volvo’s Pilot Assist) at up to 150 km/h. Parking assist is present too, which comes complete with 360-degree panoramic imaging.

At the launch event, Geely Auto Group president and CEO, An Conghui said: “Geely is committed to meeting the different demands of people from all corners of life. Geely was founded on the premise of making good cars that are affordable for all, which today has transformed into ‘Making refined cars for everyone’. The Haoyue’s unique offering in its segment will go on to lead the market and become another excellent product representative of the Geely Auto brand.”