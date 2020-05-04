In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 May 2020 11:30 am / 0 comments

The 2020 Geely Haoyue, the automaker’s largest SUV that accommodates up to seven individuals, has officially gone on sale in China. According to China Car News, the Haoyue (also known as the VX11) was designed with the export market in mind, catering to customers outside China who are “keener on big, spacious SUVs, especially ASEAN countries.”

A quick check with a source reveals that Geely cars are typically designed for the global markets (ASEAN included). “All Geely products are developed for global audiences from the outset, although we can’t comment on specific market plans at this stage. We aim to have it in global markets soon.”

As for whether or not the Haoyue is coming to this part of the world, the answer remains uncertain. However, it will be sold in Europe to rival the likes of the Mazda CX-8 and Hyundai Santa Fe. To recap, the Haoyue measures 4,835 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,780 mm tall, and a wheelbase of 2,815 mm. The CX-8, on the other hand, measures 4,900 mm long, 1,840 mm wide, 1,730 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,930 mm.

Some unique features of the Haoyue include a bold front face with L-shaped LED DRLs (matrix LEDs are available too, apparently), a spacious cabin that lets lots of natural light in via the panoramic glass roof and large windows, as well as a tablet-sized infotainment display.

Geely also borrowed Honda’s famous “man-maximum, machine-minimum” philosophy, resulting in a cavernous boot space of up to 2,370 litres (seats folded down) for the five-seater variant. The seven-seater version boasts 2,050 litres of space with the second and third row folded flat. In fact, they fold down flat to form a double-bed, and customers get the option of adding a compressor for better comfort.

For times when you’re doing some actual haulage, Geely said the Haoyue offers enough space to easily transport a refrigerator and a huge LCD TV as well! Other niceties include a four-zone climate control system with second-row vents, ambient lighting system, and leather upholstery.

Two turbocharged petrol engines are available in China, starting with the base 1.5 litre three-potter that makes 174 PS and 225 Nm of torque, and the Boyue Pro’s 1.8 litre four-cylinder unit that makes 181 PS and 300 Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, with drive being sent to either the front wheels or all four wheels. Like what you see here, folks?