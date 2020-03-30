In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 March 2020 10:35 am / 3 comments

Geely has released more photos of the new Haoyue, which was previously referred to as the VX11. This time, we finally get to see the large SUV, which is available with five or seven seats, in more favourable lighting.

Design-wise, the Haoyue features cues seen on other SUV models in Geely’s line-up, including the Boyue and Binyue. Up front, there’s the signature “expanding cosmos” grille that forms part of the front fascia, and that is joined by an aggressive bumper as well as angular headlamps bearing an L-shaped daytime running light signature.

Along the sides, we find prominent, squared off wheel arches that are highlighted by black body cladding that wraps around the entire lower section of the vehicle. Also visible from this angle are the 18-inch wheels and a window line that gently rises from the C- to D-pillar.

At the rear, the taillights appear to be inspired by the Icon, with horizontal-styled, two-piece taillights that are linked by a trim piece with the Geely script in the middle. The tailgate looks largely featureless beyond that, while the lower apron accommodates the number plate holder and two “vent-like” sections for the reflectors and rear fog lights. Other lighting bits include a third brake light hidden underneath the roof-mounted spoiler.

Bringing some figures into the mix, the Haoyue measures 4,835 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,780 mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2,815 mm. To bring some context to its size, the Mazda CX-8 – also a three-row, seven-seat SUV – is 4,900 mm long, 1,840 mm wide, 1,730 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,930 mm.

Given those figures, the interior space looks very encouraging based on these photos. Official details like boot capacity have yet to be given but with the second- and third-row seats folded down, a model with a guitar can fit inside to strum along comfortably. Access from the rear also looks hassle-free with a wide aperture when the tailgate is opened.

It also looks rather airy inside the cabin, with plenty of glass to invite natural light inside, including from above, where a large panoramic roof spans across the front and second-row seats. On the mention of the front passenger compartment, we see more hints of the Icon in the dashboard, albeit not a direct copy.

Unlike the smaller, B-segment SUV, the Haoyue’s dash sees the corner and centre air vents arranged in a straight line to make room for a traditional cowl over the digital instrument cluster display. Meanwhile, the large widescreen in the middle is linked to the car’s infotainment system, with the climate controls being place further downwards.

The centre stack looks largely identical to the Icon in terms of design, but the cupholders have been brought forward to make room for a large cubby space just ahead of the centre armrest/storage space. Items that appear to be part of the kit list include four-zone climate control with second-row vents, ambient lighting and leather upholstery.

Reports suggest that under the bonnet, the big SUV will be offered with two turbocharged engines. The first is Geely’s existing 1.5 litre three-cylinder that serves up 174 hp and 225 Nm of torque, which is paired with either a six-speed automatic or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

There’s also a 1.8 litre four-cylinder unit that is found on the Boyue Pro that serves up 181 hp and 300 Nm. Despite the increased displacement, the gains over the 1.5 litre powerplant isn’t all that much, and the larger mill is said to come with a seven-speed DCT instead.