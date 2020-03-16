In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 March 2020 12:05 pm / 1 comment

Geely will officially be unveiling its largest SUV model soon, after the automaker took to its Facebook page to drop four images of the Haoyue. The SUV, its name meaning heroic or luxury SUV, is scheduled to go on sale in selected markets later this year.

At 4,835 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,780 mm tall, and a wheelbase of 2,815 mm, the Geely Haoyue’s gargantuan footprint puts it close to the Mazda CX-8, which is a three-row, seven-seater SUV. The CX-8 measures 4,900 mm long (+65 mm), 1,840 mm wide (-60 mm), 1,730 mm tall (-50 mm), and with a wheelbase of 2,930 mm (+115 mm).

According to Geely, the Haoyue gives you “more of what you want,” those wants being a bigger presence, more space, and a wider view. In terms of design, the muscular SUV features short front and rear overhangs, plastic lower body claddings with skid plates, and a huge Expanding Cosmos radiator grille with a black Geely badge.

Notable bits include LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, chamfered bonnet, lower front bumper with integrated air intakes, and 19-inch dual-tone wheels shod with 225/55 profile Kumho Crugen tyres. The wing mirrors sit on the doors, and the window surrounds are fully finished in chrome – a telltale sign of luxury. More expensive variants will get roof rails, but it’s unclear if these are functional or purely for cosmetic purposes.

At the back, the styling is uncluttered and rather straightforward. The slim LED tail lights are connected by a chrome strip with the Geely script, and the lower section of the rump gets LED fog lamps and an integrated diffuser. Also included are a shark fin antenna and a subtle rear spoiler with an integrated third brake light.

For the first time, we get to take a peek into the Haoyue’s cabin. The photo itself is impressive, clearly an attempt to showcase the interior space. Dominant features include a massive panoramic glass roof, large window apertures, LED ambient lighting, and at least a four-zone climate control. There are no air vents in the B-pillars, though.

Other than that, there’s a large freestanding touchscreen display, electronic gear shifter, a split-open centre armrest, leather upholstery with contrast white stitching, and leather-wrapped door cards with contrast stitching as well. It stands to get six airbags at the very least, and expect the second and third row seats to get two Isofix anchor points on each of the outer seats.

For powertrain, reports have suggested that the Haoyue will be powered by the existing 1.5 litre and 1.8 litre turbocharged engines, the former being a three-cylinder direct injection petrol unit. It produces 174 hp and 255 Nm of torque, and is mated to either a six-speed automatic or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The larger 1.8 litre four-cylinder direct injection engine is likely to be the latest unit which meets China’s National 6B emission standards. The engine, which made its debut with the Boyue Pro, makes 181 hp and 300 Nm of torque (15 Nm increase from before), and it drops the older six-speed automatic gearbox for a seven-speed wet dual-clutch unit. The DCT, Geely says, has an efficiency of 97%, helping reduce fuel consumption by one litre per 100 km compared to the original Boyue.