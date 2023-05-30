Proton X90 maintenance costs vs X70, Honda CR-V – is the mild hybrid SUV more expensive to service?

Launched in May this year, the Proton X90 is the national carmaker’s new three-row SUV that is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder GDI engine, with the latter being similar to the X50 Flagship as well as newer X70 models. However, the X90 differs from those SUVs as it also comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which is a first for the national brand.
Components that are part of the mild hybrid system include a belt-starter generator (BSG), DC-DC converter, lithium-ion battery, battery management system, brake recuperation system and hybrid module control system. Altogether, the setup pushes out 190 PS and 300 Nm of torque, while also providing better claimed acceleration and lower CO2 emissions.
With the mild hybrid system, how does the X90 compare to the X70 in terms of maintenance cost over five years or 100,000 km? Well, that’s what we’re going to find out in this post as we list out the maintenance schedules for both SUVs. This comparison also includes the X70’s direct competitor, the Honda CR-V, and all details are lifted directly from the official websites of the car brands.
Based on the figures, the X90 is more costly to maintain over five years when compared to the X70, with the difference being about RM351.97. Looking at the itemised lists, both Proton SUVs are very similar in terms of how frequent service items are carried out.
For instance, the X90 and X70 require air, fuel and cabin filter changes every 20,000 km, while the spark plugs and brake fluid are replaced every 40,000 km. Additionally, engine coolant service is performed at 60,000 km and the dual-clutch transmission oil is changed at 90,000 km. Going beyond 100,000 km, a timing belt change (RM195.16 for the part) is performed at 120,000 km on both SUVs as well.
However, you’ll notice that the cost of the filters (except the engine oil filter) for the X90 is higher than the X70, and the larger SUV has windscreen cleaner listed as a service item. The X90’s BSG drive belt also needs to be replaced at 100,000 km at a cost of RM141.10, which isn’t required for the non-mild hybrid X70.
What about the CR-V then? Honda’s maintenance schedule for its C-segment SUV is different as it mentions that engine oil changes (RM139.56 each time) are carried out depending on an interval of not over six months or referring to the engine oil monitoring indicator. This is also true of the engine oil filter (RM34.68 each time), although the interval for this is longer at 12 months.
If we apply those intervals, the CR-V is cheaper to maintain than the X90 and X70 by at least RM1,300. That seems like a huge margin, but labour charges for the oil changes aren’t factored into the official maintenance schedule, and it’s mentioned in the small print that prices listed are inclusive of a 15% discount. So while the difference may appear rather large on paper, realistically it will be far smaller.
Furthermore, while the CR-V requires less air and cabin filter changes over 100,000 km, there are certain big-ticket service items not mentioned like the fuel filter (RM411.30 at 180,000 km) and engine coolant (RM219.96 at 200,000 km) that done at a much later. The cost to replace spark plugs and CVT fluid for the CR-V is also higher in total compared to the Proton SUVs.
Of course, there’s more to running costs besides scheduled service visits, as consumables such as brakes and tyres are dependent on how the car is used. Wheel sizes for the X90 range from 18 to 19 inches, while it is between is between 17 and 19 inches for the X70 and 17 to 18 inches for the CR-V – typically larger wheels need larger tyres that cost more. Specific to the X90 is a 48-volt lithium-ion battery that is part of the mild hybrid system, which isn’t listed as a serviceable item in its official schedule. The second battery is covered by a five-year warranty and is said to be “maintenance-free and lasts the lifetime of the vehicle.”
The three SUVs mentioned here have the same engine capacity of 1.5 litres, so road tax is identical, but motor insurance differs based on the insured amount, insurance provider and chosen add-ons (flood coverage, windscreen coverage, etc.).
When split across five years, the X90 costs about RM70 more per year to service compared to the X70. At the price the X90 starts from – RM123,800 on-the-road without insurance – that extra amount paid yearly for maintenance wouldn’t be that much of a concern for car buyers with the means and are considering Proton’s first three-row SUV with a mild hybrid system.
Comments
This is a fine example of “Menang membeli, alah memakai”.
You haven’t factor in battery died in just 3 months of usage to it. The lost of use, time wasted waiting for tow truck, battery needs to be charge bc SC refuse to replace a new one and more importantly the anxiety and embarrassment.
Wow! This means that Proton is more premium than Honda CRV.
problem is not the costs, problem is the aftersales quality and lack of any spare parts
Sure or not Honda service RM200++ only. They use what…. mineral oil?
Honda 1.5 turbo engine oil change has catch there. even though Honda claims that 10,000km service or 6 months which ever comes first, in actual fact the engine service indicator will appear once it reaches about 5,000km (depending on the way you drive). There is a high possibility that the car will need to send back to honda for service every 5,000km or 3 months.
Yup you are right, on paper honda seems cheap but actual servicing in SC totally different and 3 months reminder will pop out and ask you send for serviving
Based on these calculations, the total maintenance cost after 5 years for each of the 2 models of a local national brand is higher than that for a model from a foreign non-national brand. Isn’t there suppose to be an advantage for the local buyer when buying the national brand model?
My x70 with a broken rear lamp. Ordered 5 months ago, and still waiting today. Proton is no longer a “local” car.
Just order spare parts from Shopee. Faster and reliable than Proton!
Most of the proton sc will urge u to change timing belt when 80,000km else putus tengah jalan kang few thousands to repair. Saga with labour rm650++, how about this 2023’s x90? really RM195.16? the plastic belt only?
Buy any car that uses a timing chain. Even after 300,000 km, the vehicle is still going strong without the need for any part changes. I spoke based on my experience.
Buying proton is a very affordable choice.
Once you’ve tasted Proton’s amazing aftersales performance, even at the CoSE (supposed to be Centers of Excellence??), you will regret buying a Proton and that will be your last Proton ever. Under chingchong ownership it has just accelerated downhill, as if it wasn’t bad enough previously.
why a review of the cost of Proton X90 so soon after its launch ? could it be due to flagging sales ? a big vehicle with a puny 15 litre engine ? I can imagine poor fuel consumption ….prove me wrong