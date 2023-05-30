Proton X90 maintenance costs vs X70, Honda CR-V – is the mild hybrid SUV more expensive to service?

In Cars, Honda, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 30 May 2023 12:06 pm / 14 comments

Launched in May this year, the Proton X90 is the national carmaker’s new three-row SUV that is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder GDI engine, with the latter being similar to the X50 Flagship as well as newer X70 models. However, the X90 differs from those SUVs as it also comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which is a first for the national brand.

Components that are part of the mild hybrid system include a belt-starter generator (BSG), DC-DC converter, lithium-ion battery, battery management system, brake recuperation system and hybrid module control system. Altogether, the setup pushes out 190 PS and 300 Nm of torque, while also providing better claimed acceleration and lower CO2 emissions.

With the mild hybrid system, how does the X90 compare to the X70 in terms of maintenance cost over five years or 100,000 km? Well, that’s what we’re going to find out in this post as we list out the maintenance schedules for both SUVs. This comparison also includes the X70’s direct competitor, the Honda CR-V, and all details are lifted directly from the official websites of the car brands.

Based on the figures, the X90 is more costly to maintain over five years when compared to the X70, with the difference being about RM351.97. Looking at the itemised lists, both Proton SUVs are very similar in terms of how frequent service items are carried out.

For instance, the X90 and X70 require air, fuel and cabin filter changes every 20,000 km, while the spark plugs and brake fluid are replaced every 40,000 km. Additionally, engine coolant service is performed at 60,000 km and the dual-clutch transmission oil is changed at 90,000 km. Going beyond 100,000 km, a timing belt change (RM195.16 for the part) is performed at 120,000 km on both SUVs as well.

However, you’ll notice that the cost of the filters (except the engine oil filter) for the X90 is higher than the X70, and the larger SUV has windscreen cleaner listed as a service item. The X90’s BSG drive belt also needs to be replaced at 100,000 km at a cost of RM141.10, which isn’t required for the non-mild hybrid X70.

Proton X90 maintenance schedule (top), X70 (bottom); click to enlarge

What about the CR-V then? Honda’s maintenance schedule for its C-segment SUV is different as it mentions that engine oil changes (RM139.56 each time) are carried out depending on an interval of not over six months or referring to the engine oil monitoring indicator. This is also true of the engine oil filter (RM34.68 each time), although the interval for this is longer at 12 months.

If we apply those intervals, the CR-V is cheaper to maintain than the X90 and X70 by at least RM1,300. That seems like a huge margin, but labour charges for the oil changes aren’t factored into the official maintenance schedule, and it’s mentioned in the small print that prices listed are inclusive of a 15% discount. So while the difference may appear rather large on paper, realistically it will be far smaller.

Furthermore, while the CR-V requires less air and cabin filter changes over 100,000 km, there are certain big-ticket service items not mentioned like the fuel filter (RM411.30 at 180,000 km) and engine coolant (RM219.96 at 200,000 km) that done at a much later. The cost to replace spark plugs and CVT fluid for the CR-V is also higher in total compared to the Proton SUVs.

Honda CR-V maintenance schedule; click to enlarge

Of course, there’s more to running costs besides scheduled service visits, as consumables such as brakes and tyres are dependent on how the car is used. Wheel sizes for the X90 range from 18 to 19 inches, while it is between is between 17 and 19 inches for the X70 and 17 to 18 inches for the CR-V – typically larger wheels need larger tyres that cost more. Specific to the X90 is a 48-volt lithium-ion battery that is part of the mild hybrid system, which isn’t listed as a serviceable item in its official schedule. The second battery is covered by a five-year warranty and is said to be “maintenance-free and lasts the lifetime of the vehicle.”

The three SUVs mentioned here have the same engine capacity of 1.5 litres, so road tax is identical, but motor insurance differs based on the insured amount, insurance provider and chosen add-ons (flood coverage, windscreen coverage, etc.).

When split across five years, the X90 costs about RM70 more per year to service compared to the X70. At the price the X90 starts from – RM123,800 on-the-road without insurance – that extra amount paid yearly for maintenance wouldn’t be that much of a concern for car buyers with the means and are considering Proton’s first three-row SUV with a mild hybrid system.