11 August 2022

Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has introduced two new colour options for the facelifted fifth-gen CR-V. Ignite Red Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic are now on the palette of exterior colours available for the SUV, and these replace Passion Red Pearl and Modern Steel Metallic.

The decision to introduce the colours on the refreshed RW – which contributed 12% to HMSB’s total sales between January and July this year – was because of their popularity with buyers, as seen on other Honda models.

“The Ignite Red Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic colours received good market acceptance since they were introduced in models such as the City, City Hatchback, Civic, BR-V and the newly-launched HR-V, while the Accord also offers the Meteoroid Gray Metallic colour,” said HMSB MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura.

“Both colours were popular options for these models, with Ignite Red Metallic colour contributing an average of 18% to the sales of each of the five models, while Meteoroid Gray Metallic has contributed an average of 24% to the sales of each of the six models (including the Accord). We are confident that both new colours will further accentuate the appearance of the CR-V for customers who seek an SUV with a bolder and modern exterior,” he added.

Launched in November 2020, the facelifted CR-V is available in three variant forms. There’s a 2.0 2WD (RM146,900), which is powered by a 2.0 litre SOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine making 154 PS (152 hp) and 189 Nm, as well as two turbo variants, the 1.5 TC-P 2WD (RM165,800) and 1.5 TC-P 4WD (RM171,400). Both feature a 1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo four-pot rated at 193 PS (190 hp) and 243 Nm.

There’s also a CR-V Black Edition, which is a dark-themed version of the SUV. Based on the mid 1.5 TC-P 2WD with a Crystal Black Pearl exterior, the variant goes for RM170,400.