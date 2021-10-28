In Cars, Honda, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 October 2021 11:52 am / 1 comment

Honda Malaysia has unveiled the Honda CR-V Black Edition, which as its name suggests, is a dark-themed version of the popular SUV. The Black Edition is based on the mid 1.5L TC-P 2WD variant of the 2021 CR-V facelift, with Crystal Black Pearl paint. It is priced at RM161,913 on-the-road without insurance, with SST exemption. That’s a RM4,298 premium over the non-black regular car.

The CR-V Black Edition features a black front grille and black front bumper garnish, leaving just two strips of brightwork on the face. There’s also a black rear bumper garnish and 18-inch alloys in piano black.

It’s similarly dark inside too, with trim for the steering wheel, digital meter panel and air con vents all in piano black. The wood trim on the centre console, dashboard and doors are in black instead of brown; this is matched by black headlining and black leather seats with “Black Edition” embroidered on the front seats.

No change to the rest of the spec sheet. The 1.5L TC-P 2WD is powered by a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine with 193 PS/243 Nm, and power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT. The Honda Sensing ADAS suite of driver assist tech is present, along with Remote Engine Start, which allows one to start the engine and turn on the AC remotely. Also very useful is the powered tailgate, which can be opened with a kick.

HM says that since the first CKD locally assembled CR-V rolled out in 2003, it has sold over 108,000 units of the SUV, which is now a household name. Of that total, the current fifth-generation model – launched here in July 2017 – contributed over 43,000 units. The CR-V leads the non-national SUV segment with 24% share as of August 2021.

