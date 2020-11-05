In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 5 November 2020 4:55 pm / 28 comments

The Geely Okavango will soon make its launch debut in the Philippines, and we now have full specifications of the seven-seat SUV thanks to AutoIndustriya. Essentially a renamed version of the Haoyue (pictured here) available in China, the Okavango will join the Azkarra (Boyue) and Coolray (Binyue) SUVs in the local line-up.

At launch, two variants will be offered, starting with the base Comfort that is reportedly priced at 1.208 million Philippine pesos (RM103,820), while the range-topping Urban is set to go for 1.328 million Philippine pesos (RM114,131).

Under the bonnet, both variants are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The mill delivers 190 hp and 300 Nm of torque, and is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels – there is no all-wheel drive option.

This setup is similar to what’s fitted to the range-topping Luxury variant of the Azkarra, and it differs from China’s Haoyue that is powered by a 1.8 litre turbo four-cylinder with 181 hp and 300 Nm, also with a seven-speed DCT.

Other commonalities between the two variants include three drive modes (Eco, Comfort and Sport), front MacPherson struts and rear multi-link suspension, an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold function, a 52-litre fuel tank and dimensions. On that last bit, the Okavango measures 4,835 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,785 mm tall and has a 2,815 mm wheelbase, with a ground clearance of 194 mm.

The Comfort gets LED headlamps, DRLs, front and rear fog lamps and taillights, along with 17-inch aluminium-alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, triple-zone climate control with second- and third-row vents, fabric upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, manually-operated front seats, three individual second-row seats and a 50:50 split-folding third-row bench.

Step up to the Urban and the wheels become larger, 18-inch units, while the exterior gains roof rails and an auto fold function for the side mirrors. Inside, the speaker count is increased to eight, and there’s leather upholstery as well as power-operated front seats.

Safety-wise, it’s the Urban that comes with six airbags (front, side and curtain), with the Comfort limited to just the front two. The range-topper also gets a 360-degree camera as standard instead of a simple reverse camera, but otherwise matches the Comfort with stability systems, ABS, EBD, hill start assist and tyre pressure monitor.

Given a vehicle this size, practicality is an important aspect, and the Okavango should deliver on that front. There are 19 seat configurations possible, a double-layer console, 42 storage spaces as well as seats that can fold flat. Looking at the spec sheet, with all seats in their default position, there’s 257 litres of boot space, but this is increased to 1,200 litres when the third row is folded down, and goes even further to 2,050 litres with the second and third row down.

It all sounds like good value, but as far as we know, Proton hasn’t announced any intention to bring in the Haoyue to Malaysia. Should they though? Would you be interested in large, seven-seat SUV that is positioned above the X70 and the recently-launched X50? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

