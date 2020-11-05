The Geely Okavango will soon make its launch debut in the Philippines, and we now have full specifications of the seven-seat SUV thanks to AutoIndustriya. Essentially a renamed version of the Haoyue (pictured here) available in China, the Okavango will join the Azkarra (Boyue) and Coolray (Binyue) SUVs in the local line-up.
At launch, two variants will be offered, starting with the base Comfort that is reportedly priced at 1.208 million Philippine pesos (RM103,820), while the range-topping Urban is set to go for 1.328 million Philippine pesos (RM114,131).
Under the bonnet, both variants are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The mill delivers 190 hp and 300 Nm of torque, and is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels – there is no all-wheel drive option.
This setup is similar to what’s fitted to the range-topping Luxury variant of the Azkarra, and it differs from China’s Haoyue that is powered by a 1.8 litre turbo four-cylinder with 181 hp and 300 Nm, also with a seven-speed DCT.
Other commonalities between the two variants include three drive modes (Eco, Comfort and Sport), front MacPherson struts and rear multi-link suspension, an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold function, a 52-litre fuel tank and dimensions. On that last bit, the Okavango measures 4,835 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,785 mm tall and has a 2,815 mm wheelbase, with a ground clearance of 194 mm.
The Comfort gets LED headlamps, DRLs, front and rear fog lamps and taillights, along with 17-inch aluminium-alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, triple-zone climate control with second- and third-row vents, fabric upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, manually-operated front seats, three individual second-row seats and a 50:50 split-folding third-row bench.
Step up to the Urban and the wheels become larger, 18-inch units, while the exterior gains roof rails and an auto fold function for the side mirrors. Inside, the speaker count is increased to eight, and there’s leather upholstery as well as power-operated front seats.
Safety-wise, it’s the Urban that comes with six airbags (front, side and curtain), with the Comfort limited to just the front two. The range-topper also gets a 360-degree camera as standard instead of a simple reverse camera, but otherwise matches the Comfort with stability systems, ABS, EBD, hill start assist and tyre pressure monitor.
Given a vehicle this size, practicality is an important aspect, and the Okavango should deliver on that front. There are 19 seat configurations possible, a double-layer console, 42 storage spaces as well as seats that can fold flat. Looking at the spec sheet, with all seats in their default position, there’s 257 litres of boot space, but this is increased to 1,200 litres when the third row is folded down, and goes even further to 2,050 litres with the second and third row down.
It all sounds like good value, but as far as we know, Proton hasn’t announced any intention to bring in the Haoyue to Malaysia. Should they though? Would you be interested in large, seven-seat SUV that is positioned above the X70 and the recently-launched X50? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
GALLERY: Geely Okavango teasers
GALLERY: Geely Haoyue
Very nice, better value than overpriced Proton X50
Why not use Proton name there ? Takut tak laku?
Laku what? Proton was never in Pinoy anyways.
(LIKE) Geely Haoyue T5
(DISLIKE) Toyota Innova
Cheap price. Geely was Pinoy natl carmaker.
Because Philippines is left hand drive country. Proton only focus on right hand drive countries.
Pinoy is lhd
Just move to China or Philippine, or work hard & smart if you want to enjoy staying in MY. We don’t have the economic of scale like those countries here.
Pity those got older version geely in town.
ford kuga look alike
Its about time… If i own a exora (same design 11 years just facelift only) back from when 1st it came out, same with my child, my child would now be Standard 5 already..
Geely said they want proton to conquer SEA market. But now they also enter. What is this? Friendly fire? Should leave SEA to proton instead
SEA doesn’t consist of Pinoy alone you know….
Why? Proton need to switch the steering to left hand drive for Philippine market. Cost go up. Better direct import from Geely already left hand drive
LHD and RHD market lorr…just bashing for the purpose of bashing.
Right hand drive countries only like Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia.
Pinoy is lhd..
Have it occured to you that is because the Phillipines is a left hand drive market? Any left hand drive Proton you know of?
Geely reported revenue of close to RMB 100 billion in 2019. Do your own fx conversion. Proton’s financial results are a rounding error in Geely’s books.
Geely paid cash of only RM170 million (presumably before transaction adjustments) for the 49% stake in Proton and injected another ~RM100 million cash into Lotus. What they want and what they got was the stake in Lotus. They paid a theme park’s ride to get Lotus. Whatever happens to Proton is just a sideshow to Geely, so before you bring your entitled perspectives onto Geely’s business moves, please use your brains.
X90?
Even if Proton were intend to bring this here, better wait for the safety system to be upgraded to ADAS Level 2 on par with X50.
A good market for this segment in Malaysia is in Sabah actually.
so cheap
To those who comment why don’t use Proton badge in the Philippines, please check your fact properly before bashing. Malaysia Proton is bought by Geely for Right Hand drive market expansion while Geely itself and China generally is Left Hand drive. The Philippines is a Left Hand drive market so using Geely to enter is perfectly correct and no conflict of interest or whatsoever. Proton is lucky to have Geely as a owner, why? Because as Geely owns Volvo, they are able to get all the technology transfer and sharing from Volvo to Geely and in rebadging Geely to Proton we are able to enjoy that technology almost immediately without further 1billion R&D and uncertain wether new product will succeed or not(1billion legendary petronas engine where are you?).
Off-topic: appeal to fellow Malaysians
Dear fellow Malaysians, please look out each other and learn from these China corporate, they are not your typical old fashioned China-man company anymore. Just around 10years ago the whole world look down on them, now if we don’t look up and learn from them, we will stuck behind forever and syok sendiri with jaguh kampung innovation. Right now US may be holding the world leader position but that was being uncontested ever since ww2. With the advancement and improvement over the years, nobody knows who is number 1 at current modern era until ww3 is fought but let’s hope ww3 is not military warfare but through economic domination.
Wow.. how on earth they manage to sell this at RM104k? This is bigger than a Santa Fe.
When geely 7 seater coming to malaysia
Hello, Philippines left hand drive.
To put this into perspective, in comparison of MY price with PH price (X50/Coolray);
Geely Coolray 1.5 Comfort Turbo (PH: 978k (+-RM84.2k, actual MY:RM84,800 exc SST)
Geely Coolray 1.5 Premium Turbo (PH: 1,088k (+-RM93.7k, actual MY:RM93,200 exc SST)
Geely Coolray 1.5 Sport Turbo (PH: 1,198k (+-RM103.2k, actual MY:RM103,300 exc SST)
Clearly all are within 1% increase/decrease, depending which spec. Since we know Okavango price in PH, we can speculate;
Okavango 1.5 Comfort (PH: 1,208k, est MY: RM103k-104k)
Okavango 1.5 Urban (PH: 1,208k, est MY: RM114k-115k)
Considering the spec, quite a bargain.