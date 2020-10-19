In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 19 October 2020 10:57 am / 5 comments

The Philippines is set to receive another Geely model called the Okavango, which should be a renamed version of the Haoyue that was launched in China earlier this year. The seven-seat SUV will join the Azkarra and Coolray SUVs in the local line-up managed by Sojitz G Auto Phillippines (SGAP), which is the importer and distributor of Geely models in the country.

Geely Philippines usage of the name “Okavango” refers to the Okavango Delta, a vast inland delta that is recognised as one of the seven natural wonders of Africa as well as the 1000th site to be officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

With the trivia out of the way, various media outlets in the country like Auto Haven and AutoIndustriya and Top Gear Philippines have reported specifications of the Okavango.

Under the bonnet, the SUV will get the same powertrain as the range-topping Luxury variant of the Azkarra. This sees a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that delivers 190 hp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. This is different from what is offered in China, as the Haoyue is powered by a 1.8 litre turbo four-cylinder with 181 hp and 300 Nm, also with a seven-speed DCT.

As for equipment, the Okavango will come with three-zone climate control, a 360-degree around view monitor, six airbags, ESC, hill start assist, central locking with speed-sensing function and hill descent control and three drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport). No shortage of practicality either, with 19 seat configurations possible, a double-layer console, 42 storage spaces as well as fully-folding second- and third-row seats.

Pre-orders for the Okavango have already begun as of October 17, with Sojitz G Auto offering significant savings to those who place an early booking by as much as 90,000 Philippine pesos (RM7,662).

GALLERY: Geely Haoyue