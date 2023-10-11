Brand new Proton X70 catches fire in Puspakom: video

By Hafriz Shah / October 11 2023 6:26 pm

A video of what appears to be a brand new Proton X70 catching fire at Puspakom Alor Gajah is making its rounds on social media platforms (as below). The short clip shows the SUV, brand new complete with the plastic seat covers still intact, no less, nearly engulfed in white smoke.

The smoke appears to come from under the bonnet of the grey X70, apparently after being put out by fire extinguishers. As of now, it is not known why or how the vehicle caught fire. We will update the story as soon as Proton issues a statement on the incident.

The national carmaker was recently quick to respond to a video of an X90 SUV catching fire. For that incident, Proton immediately took possession of the vehicle to investigate the fire and soon after revealed to the public that it had identified the root cause – a grounding connection issue in close proximity to sound proofing material, not the 48V mild-hybrid battery as speculated by internet “experts.” A recall to rectify the problem has been issued.

As for the latest incident involving the X70, expect Proton to respond as diligently too.

Aduh.. .X70 baru.. terbakar. Plastik pun belum bukak lagi. 😅 Lokasi: Puspakom Alor Gajah pic.twitter.com/1zVNwDzTtq — Hafiz Rahim (@hafizmdrahim) October 11, 2023

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.