Proton X90 recall – grounding connection identified as cause; fire not caused by 48-volt mild hybrid battery

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / September 13 2023 4:42 pm

Proton has issued a statement on the findings of its investigation of a case of fire involving a Proton X90 last month, a video of which had been circulating on social media.

Now, the carmaker has identified a grounding connection as the cause of the fire, and reassures owners that the mild hybrid 48-volt battery is not the cause of the incident.

The company says that owners of the Proton X90 will be contacted individually by the brand’s 3S and 4S dealers to bring their vehicles in for inspection and if required, have remedial work carried out by the service centre to eliminate any thermal risk.

Owners may contact their nearest 3S/4S centre, or contact the Proton helpline at 1-800-88-8398 for more information. As a further measure, Proton and its vendors have taken additional countermeasures “to enhance supplier process control” and incoming inspections on the X90 production line.

The following is the statement posted on FB:

