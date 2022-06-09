In Cars, Proton, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2022 5:19 pm / 6 comments

Launched earlier today, the 2022 Proton X70 MC (minor change) is what we’re focusing on in our latest walk-around video tour. The X70 has been a popular choice among SUV buyers since it was introduced back in 2018, and the new updates are noteworthy.

As a start, the C-segment model gains the 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine from the smaller X50. Offered in direct-injected TGDi form, the mill puts out 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm, which is 7 PS and 45 Nm less than the 1.8 litre turbo four-pot that will continue to be available with 184 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm.

Both engines come standard with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive, except for the 1.5 Executive AWD variant, which marks the return of all-wheel drive for the X70. The 1.5 Executive AWD sits above the base 1.5 Standard 2WD and 1.5 Executive 2WD, while further up the range are the 1.5 Premium 2WD and 1.8 Premium 2WD – the latter is the only one with the larger-displacement engine.

Beyond the mechanical changes, the X70 also receives exterior and interior revisions that are highlighted in the video. Available equipment for the X70 remains largely unchanged from before too, and you can find out exactly what each variant gets in our spec-by-spec comparison in our original launch story.

In terms of pricing, the X70 starts at RM93,900 for the base 1.5 Standard 2WD, moving up to RM105,500 for the 1.5 Executive 2WD and RM111,300 for the 1.5 Executive AWD. The 1.5 Premium 2WD retails at RM117,900 and at the top of the price range is the 1.8 Premium at RM121,800. These figures are on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption valid until the end of the month.

So, there you have it, the new X70 MC. What are your thoughts on the changes Proton have done to its popular SUV model? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2022 Proton X70 1.5 TGDi Premium

GALLERY: 2022 Proton X70 1.5 TGDi Executive AWD