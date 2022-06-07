In Cars, Local News, Proton, Technology / By Mick Chan / 7 June 2022 3:57 pm / 6 comments

Music fans among Atlas OS users will soon have a new feature to cheer about, as the system may soon have the Spotify music player application made available to its users.

“We will soon add the world’s most popular music streaming app [to the system],” said Li Pu, CEO of Aco Tech, the firm that makes Atlas OS.

While he did not specifically say Spotify, we can infer that since it is currently the most popular music streaming app. There have been 422 million monthly active users (MAUs) on Spotify in the first quarter of 2022, according to figures by Statista. In terms of its paying customer base, Spotify Premium has 182 million subscribers as of Q1 2022.

In addition Atlas being made available to the B-segment duo that is the Proton Iriz and Persona, the interface will soon be available on the Proton X50, the company added; this was teased in a festive season video released in April this year. For the 2022 iteration, more than 300 improvements have been made to Atlas, the company said.

At its launch last year, Atlas was based on Android 9 (Pie), arriving with customisable widgets for features including weather, navigation, media playback and more. At launch, entertainment content was provided by the Joox online music streaming service as well as Astro’s Syok platform, for digital radio and podcasts. Apps, content and data packages for Atlas are obtained through the proprietary A-Store within the OS.

The Atlas operating system will also feature Atlas Pay, which is powered by Fasspay and enables its users to make payments and transactions securely without leaving their vehicles. This is complemented by the Atlas Auto mobile application, which allows its users to integrate several e-wallet platforms and is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the Huawei App Gallery.