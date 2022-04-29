In Cars, Local News, Proton, Technology / By Mick Chan / 29 April 2022 4:56 pm / 1 comment

Is this Atlas OS running on a Proton X50?

Times of celebration in Malaysia is often when companies produce creative works reflecting the sentiments of the season, and this time for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri occasion, a short film released on the ACO Tech Facebook page also offered a glimpse of the new Atlas operating system running on a Proton X50.

At the moment, there has not been official word on whether the X50 will take on the new Atlas OS. With this teaser, however, it’s looking likely that B-segment SUV will be updated with it soon.

Launched last September, the Atlas OS is a system that has been wholly led and developed by a Malaysian team, and is an entirely new setup that runs on Android 9 (Pie) compared to the Android 8 (Oreo) system that is used by selected Proton models.

ACO Tech previously told paultan.org that Atlas was developed to be somewhat like Android Automotive OS, in a sense that vehicle systems, infotainment and connected services are integrated into one operating system.

The Atlas operating system offers a choice of male or female voices (named Atlas and Aethra, respectively), and updates to the system aims to offer improved recognition of Malaysian voices and localised English. This also can notify the vehicle’s driver of occurrences of extreme weather or tyre punctures, though the latter depends on the vehicle being specified with the required equipment.

In terms of navigation, the map function in Atlas also features real-time traffic information, point of interest and is also linked to the onboard weather app for weather conditions at the destination and along the route. It can also suggest fuel stations if it detects that the vehicle is low on fuel.

Additions scheduled to come to the system in the second quarter of this year include a calendar feature, enabling users to sync calendars and meeting reminders with the vehicle’s system from their mobile device. This will use the calendar information to suggest a departure time in order to arrive at their scheduled meeting on time, said ACO during the launch of the Atlas OS.

An in-car payment system, dubbed Atlas Pay is scheduled for addition to the Atlas OS in the first half of this year, which is a first in the local automotive industry and will be powered by Fasspay.

Atlas Pay will be included in the Atlas Auto mobile app which is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery for the respective mobile devices. This app also handles telematics functions, which allows its users to control vehicle functions as well as to check on the car’s status. This can be synced to wearable electronic devices, too.

GALLERY: ATLAS infotainment OS

GALLERY: ATLAS Auto app