In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 5 October 2022 3:31 pm / 5 comments

In September 2022, Proton managed to deliver 6,442 units of the Saga, which made up a good chunk of the 14,872 total cars delivered in said month. This is good to take second place in terms of volume in the A-segment sedan market.

The Saga has always been a strong contributor to the carmaker’s sales, and during the first nine months of this year, 40,603 units have been sold, which is 49.3% more than the same period in 2021.

However, it hasn’t been all rosy for the Saga this year, as the devastating floods that hit Selangor at the end of 2021 saw just 76 units being delivered in January 2022. Since then, deliveries of the A-segment sedan have picked up, with four-figure units consistently reaching the hands of customers from February until September.

The 6,442 units delivered in September is the highest sold in a single month so far this year, with Proton noting its evergreen model “scaled heights not reached since October 2013.” Last December, Proton announced that 100,999 units of the Saga have been sold since its 2019 launch, referring to the facelifted model that went on sale in August 2019. With the latest year-to-date (YTD) figure factored in, the overall total should be 141,602 units.

The first nine months of 2022 saw Proton deliver a total of 102,353 units, which is 40.2% more than it managed in the same period last year. As for other models, last month saw 4,157 units of the X50 1,730 units of the X70, 1,159 units of the Persona, 606 units of the Iriz and 418 units of the Exora delivered.