In Cars / By Gerard Lye / 5 October 2022 11:27 am / 1 comment

Proton delivered a total of 14,872 units (domestic and exports) in September 2022, which is 1,008 units less than the highest ever monthly record it set in August (15,880 units). The carmaker ended the third quarter of this year with a cumulative year-to-date (YTD) total of 102,353 units, a 40.2% increase compared to the first nine months in 2021.

As a result, this is the fourth consecutive year Proton has breached the 100,000-unit barrier, and it did so two months earlier than it did in 2021. The company added that it remained in second place in the overall sales table with an estimated market share of 23.8% for the month of September, while its YTD market share has crossed the 20% mark for the first time at 20.1%.

In terms of individual models, the Saga continues to be a strong contributor with 6,442 units delivered in September (40,603 units YTD), followed by the X50 with 4,517 units (29,591 units YTD). The X70 continues to lead the C-segment SUV market with 1,730 units sold last month (14,145 units YTD).

Meanwhile, 1,159 units (10,787 units YTD) of the Persona and 606 units (4,119 units YTD) of the Iriz were delivered in September, and the Exora maintained its top spot in the C-segment MPV market with 418 units (3,108 units YTD).

“Proton’s Q3 performance was our best quarter of the year, coming in with 42,229 units for the previous three months. This was made possible by a combination of stability in our production numbers as well as the continued strong appeal of our models, especially for the 2022 Proton Saga and the Proton X50. Therefore, despite the poor start to the year, we are confident of achieving a fourth consecutive year of double-digit sales growth,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.

“Aside from concentrating on sales growth, the last quarter also saw us laying the groundwork for our future growth. The general distributorship agreement with smart sets us up to sell EVs from the brand starting in 2023 while the formation of Pro-Net crystalises Proton’s commitment to developing and offering new energy vehicles in the future,” he added.

The company also touched upon its Proton Commerce subsidiary, which disbursed 2,872 loans in September, breaking its previous high set in March this year. As of last month, 15,504 loans have been secured in 2022, exceeding the 14,550 loans for the whole of 2021.

“With the OPR increasing by 75 basis points this year, customers are actively searching for the best packages available to finance their new car purchases. As the preferred financier for Proton vehicles, Proton Commerce offers a range of innovative deals including the lowest rates for Proton Saga buyers as well as low monthly income requirements. These moves have proven to be effective, so we are expecting more growth in Q4 this year,” said Roslan.