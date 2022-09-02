In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 2 September 2022 10:54 am / 2 comments

Proton’s sales results for August 2022 are out, and with 15,880 units delivered, it’s the highest ever monthly return since July 2013. This comes as production volume continues to recover from a slow start to the year, and it puts the carmaker in a good position to end 2022 with a fourth consecutive year of growth.

For the first eight months of this year, Proton has sold 87,481 units, an increase of 39.7% over the 62,637 units achieved in the same period last year.

Proton typically lumps together domestic and export numbers, and exports totalled 938 units last month, so domestically, total sales should be 14,942 units. That’s good enough for second place in the table with an estimated market share of 23.7% for August and 19.5% year-to-date.

The company is very proud of the fact that its X50 has continued to lead its SUV segment “despite the recent launch of new direct rivals from other brands”. No prizes for guessing the identity of this rival, but production levels probably aren’t optimum over at Honda due to parts supply issues, and the new HR-V is fresh model globally as well.

As such, for now, Proton’s “position at the top of the SUV segment remains unchallenged” and the X50 managed to cross the 4,000-unit mark for the third consecutive month with 4,329 units delivered in August. This is on the back of a record 4,763 units in July for the model. The bigger X70 contributed 1,555 units to Proton’s SUV cause – the total for SUVs in August is 5,884 units, and 37,489 units YTD.

Over in the bread-and-butter side of the business, the Saga did 6,156 units last month, making it the third most popular model in the country in August. Total sales for the 2022 model year car – launched in May – is now over 14k units. The Persona and Iriz did 2,612 (best since February 2020) and 962 units (best since April 2021) respectively. The Exora MPV chipped in with 266 units.

“With four months to go in 2022, Proton production operations have stabilised. Critically, our component supply is now more consistent and better managed to ensure we can produce as many cars as possible,” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.

“With that in mind, we have undertaken an initiative to increase the number of delivery trucks by over 100% by the end of the year. This makes it easier to ensure our dealers receive their stock as quickly as possible and in turn, this benefits our customers who have been patiently waiting for their vehicles,” he added.