In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 19 August 2022 8:50 pm / 1 comment

Launched earlier today, the Proton Exora has arrived in its new-for-2023 guise, which is the latest in a line of updates following the MPV’s original debut in 2009.

Priced at RM62,800 for the Executive variant and RM69,800 for the Premium, both variants of the 2023 Exora are powered by the familiar 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol Campro CFE engine, which produces 140 PS at 5,000 rpm and 205 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. Drive goes to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission. The Campro CFE unit gets an updated oil cooler hose (OCH).

Key to the visual identity of the Proton’s latest MPV is the inclusion of the latest Proton logo introduced in 2019, now applied to its front grille and on its tailgate. This time around, the rear foglamp is no more, while the LED DRLs continue to be the preserve of the upper Premium variant – the Executive gets halogen headlamps – as the case was from the 2017 iteration.

16-inch alloy wheels get a two-tone finish on the Premium (left)

Rolling stock on both variants are 16-inch alloy wheels shod in 205/55 tyres, and those on the Premium gain a two-tone finish while those on the Executive get a single-tone finish. Further distinguishing the Premium from the Executive is the black roof, spoiler, side skirts and black tailgate garnish.

Updates to the interior include full leatherette upholstery on the Premium variant, replacing the semi-leatherette set from before, while the latest Proton logo applied to the exterior of the Exora is also found on its leather multifunction steering wheel. Seating arrangements in the 2023 Exora continue as before, offering a 2-3-2 layout with 60:40 split-folding in the second row while the third row gets 50:50 split-folding.

The Premium gets armrest for the front- and second-row seats while the Executive gets those for the front seats only; both front-seat occupants get sun visors in the Premium, while the Executive gets one for the passenger only.

2023 Proton Exora Premium (left), and Executive (right) – click to enlarge

The kit list on the 2023 Exora Premium includes a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Geely’s Global Key User Interface (GKUI) and the ‘Hi Proton’ functionality and 4G internet connection, bringing online music streaming, live navigation, smartphone connectivity, mirroring for Android and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Meanwhile, equipment on the Exora Executive includes a urethane steering wheel, fabric upholstery, manual air-conditioning, standard audio head unit with Bluetooth and four speakers. Standard safety equipment on the 2023 Exora range consists of two airbags, ABS, EBD, two rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.

Priced at RM62,800 for the Executive variant and RM69,800 for the Premium, the 2023 Proton Exora is covered by a five-year, 150,000 km warranty and three times free labour servicing, along with a five-year data package for 1 GB per month.

2023 Proton Exora Premium

2023 Proton Exora Executive