19 August 2022 / By Gerard Lye

After a little teasing, Proton has officially launched the new 2023 Exora, which receives a few minor updates as we reported back in May this year. This is the fourth update for the popular seven-seat MPV that has been around since 2009, with previous ones being introduced in 2019, 2017 and 2011.

The latest Exora will once again be offered in two variants, starting with the Executive that is priced at RM62,800 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of SST. Meanwhile, the range-topping Premium retails at RM69,800. Compared to the 2019 model, the Executive and Premium are RM3,000 more costly than before.

Both variants will continue to be powered the familiar 1.6 litre Campro turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, despite rumours of a switch to the X70’s or X50’s mill. The Campro CFE unit does get an updated oil cooler hose (OCH) and continues to output 140 PS at 5,000 rpm and 205 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, with drive sent to the front wheels via a CVT.

In terms of revisions, the exterior of the Exora now features the latest Proton logo on the front grille and tailgate, and the rear fog lamp has been removed. The LED daytime running lights remain exclusive to the Premium as per the 2017 update, and so are the returning 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels. The range-topper is also the only one that gets side skirts, a rear spoiler, a black roof and black tailgate garnish.

Inside, the Premium now comes with full leatherette seats instead of semi-leatherette. As with the exterior, you’ll also find the current Proton logo on the steering wheel. Beyond these changes, everything else in the cabin remains unchanged from before, including the 2-3-2 seat layout with a 60:40 split-folding second row and 50:50 split-folding third row.

Equipment-wise, the Executive comes with halogen headlamps, 16-inch single-tone alloys (also carried over from before), manual-folding side mirrors, a urethane steering wheel, a multi-info instrument cluster display, fabric upholstery, manual air-conditioning with rear vents and N95 cabin filter, a standard head unit with Bluetooth and four speakers.

The Premium builds on the Executive by including the aforementioned LED DRLs, two-tone alloys, exterior accessories and full leatherette upholstery, as well as leather multi-function steering wheel, front and second row seat armrests (just the front row in Executive) as well as driver and front passenger sun visors (just the front passenger in the Executive).

For the premium paid, you also get a seven-inch touchscreen head unit based on Geely’s Global Key User Interface (GKUI), with “Hi Proton” voice commands and 4G internet connection via an embedded eSIM card. Additional functions include online music streaming, live navigation, smartphone connectivity, mirroring for Android and Wi-Fi hotspot.

On the safety front, ESC is now standard on both the Executive and Premium, but only the latter gets a reverse camera. Other features are shared and unchanged from before, including two airbags (following the 2017 update), EBD, EBD, two rear parking sensors and emergency stop signal.

Five colours are offered – Snow White, Indiana Grey, Rosewood Maroon, Ruby Red and Cocoa Grey – all of which are identical to before and available for both variants. Each purchase comes with a five-year/150,000-km warranty, three times free labour service and a five-year data package (1 GB/month).

“The 2023 Proton Exora, Malaysia’s first home-grown MPV, is designed and built with Malaysia’s rakyat in mind,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.

“With this latest update, we took a class-leading product and made it even better for drivers and passengers alike, across a variety of applications, by reinforcing its proposition of power, space, and value. With more than 180,000 units sold over 13 years, the Proton Exora is Malaysia’s best-selling C-Segment MPV and to this day retains that position,” he added.