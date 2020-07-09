Today is a special day for Proton, as it’s the 35th birthday of the car that started it all for the brand, the Proton Saga. Earlier today, Proton unveiled the Saga Anniversary Edition, and during the virtual launch, the company also announced another “gift”.
From today, Proton will equip all its cars with an N95 cabin filter. Previously only available on the X70 flagship, the cabin filter will now come standard with all Saga, Persona, Iriz and Exora models registered after July 9 at no extra cost.
Lucky them new customers, but existing owners can also replace their cabin filters with the N95 item. For the Saga, Persona, Iriz and Exora, it’s RM59 excluding labour charges, but from now till October 9 this year, there will be a 15% discount on the price of the filter, which makes it RM50.15. For the X70, the N95 filter price is RM79, and there’s a 15% discount valid till August 18, which makes it RM67.15 excluding labour.
Proton says that its N95 cabin filter is capable of removing 95% of particles larger than 0.3 microns and 98% of PM2.5 particulates, so smoke particulates, dust, bacteria and other pollutants can be filtered out. The filtration is active in both the air-con’s fresh and recirculation modes.
More on the Proton Saga Anniversary Edition here.
Comments
N95 cabin filter is capable of removing 95% of particles larger than 0.3 microns and 98% of PM2.5 dust particulates,
once blocked, air con not cold already.
If that worries you so much, take out the filter. They you get the full blast of cold, unfiltered air.
after people test, then will know lo
easy
For more than 30 years, Proton could not give us a decent cabin filter. But now Proton is so lucky to get this GC advance cabin filter technology from Geely.
Aircon not cold can change out the dirty filter, your lungs dirty how? Do transplant? Lol
Syukurla N95, kereta Proton protek coronavirus.
#PROTONjagaKITA
Wonder how N95 will provide smooth aircond flow…
awesome
finally got cabin filter for saga ald
The filter has been there sing 2008 Saga BLM but come with mesh type which can only block dry leaves and visible dust.
syukur x 100000. With filter, abang abang and family safer while travelling. P1, kasi la carbon filter to remove odour la. Please?
Patut anniversary 35 tahun.. Rm35 sudah la.