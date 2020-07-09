In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 9 July 2020 1:02 pm / 12 comments

Today is a special day for Proton, as it’s the 35th birthday of the car that started it all for the brand, the Proton Saga. Earlier today, Proton unveiled the Saga Anniversary Edition, and during the virtual launch, the company also announced another “gift”.

From today, Proton will equip all its cars with an N95 cabin filter. Previously only available on the X70 flagship, the cabin filter will now come standard with all Saga, Persona, Iriz and Exora models registered after July 9 at no extra cost.

Lucky them new customers, but existing owners can also replace their cabin filters with the N95 item. For the Saga, Persona, Iriz and Exora, it’s RM59 excluding labour charges, but from now till October 9 this year, there will be a 15% discount on the price of the filter, which makes it RM50.15. For the X70, the N95 filter price is RM79, and there’s a 15% discount valid till August 18, which makes it RM67.15 excluding labour.

Proton says that its N95 cabin filter is capable of removing 95% of particles larger than 0.3 microns and 98% of PM2.5 particulates, so smoke particulates, dust, bacteria and other pollutants can be filtered out. The filtration is active in both the air-con’s fresh and recirculation modes.

