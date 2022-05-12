In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 12 May 2022 7:10 pm / 4 comments

With the Saga having just been updated, the Exora is now Proton’s oldest model, untouched since the 2019 running change (RC). The seven-seater MPV is also the only one in its lineup not to feature the company’s new circular logo, meaning that it sticks out like a sore thumb.

Asked point blank at the 2022 Saga launch whether the Exora will receive a similar refresh this year, deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah simply said yes. The 2022 model will come with new features, he added, although they “will be less than the Saga,” so don’t expect any big changes for the ageing model. This certainly won’t be a facelift in the traditional sense.

As such, the 13-year-old Exora will remain largely unchanged since its 2011 facelift, during which it also received the 1.6 litre turbocharged Campro CFE engine and CVT. Roslan acknowledged that the car has survived on minor updates for some time now but said that while sales volumes are low (consistently between 400 to 500 units a month), there is still demand for the car, justifying its continued survival.

He also reiterated the company’s awareness of the oil cooler hose (OCH) issue that has plagued the CFE engine, saying that Proton’s engineers are in the midst of designing a new version of the part that he hopes will be more durable. He added that the company is still actively looking for customers who have actually experienced the problem.

Roslan said a more substantial facelift is indeed in the works for the Exora, involving not just visual changes inside and out but also potentially a new powertrain. He stopped short of mentioning which engine is being considered, but we can assume it will be either the X70‘s 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder or the X50‘s 1.5 litre turbo three-pot.

He added, however, that the company is still having an internal discussion about the extent of the redesign, saying that the management has to be convinced the revisions will have to generate enough sales volume to justify the additional investment.

