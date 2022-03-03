In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 3 March 2022 2:36 pm / 3 comments

The best-selling SUV for 2021 has now reached a new milestone, with Proton announcing that its X50 has achieved more than 100,000 bookings since its debut in October 2020.

Despite production being interrupted due to prolonged lockdowns last year, demand for the SUV remained strong. In 2021, the automaker delivered 28,774 units of the X50, making it the company’s second best-selling model after the Saga.

After surpassing the 4,000-unit mark in November, sales of the X50 for the year peaked in December, with a record 4,310 units sold. It and the X70 made up nearly 40% of the brand’s total sales last year.

Following a dip in January, where only 2,601 units of the SUV were delivered due to disruptions to production brought about by the flash floods that happened in December, sales are on the up again. Deliveries totaled 3,002 units in February, continuing to put the X50 at the top of its segment.

GALLERY: Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship