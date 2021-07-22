In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 22 July 2021 11:16 am / 7 comments

After some teasing, Proton has officially launched the new X70 Special Edition (SE) in Malaysia. Like the X70 Merdeka Edition before it, the X70 SE will be offered in limited numbers and comes with unique design touches to set it apart from regular variants in the range.

The national carmaker will only offer 2,000 units of the X70 SE to customers, which is more than the previous Merdeka Edition that had a production run of just 62 units. The X70 SE is priced at RM116,800 on-the-road without insurance and factors in the ongoing vehicle sales tax exemption (RM7,000) that ends on December 31, 2021. Bookings can now be placed online for a fee of RM99, and included in the overall sum is a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty as well as five times free labour service.

Compared to other variants, the X70 SE commands a premium of RM3,700 over the Premium 2WD (RM113,100) it is based on, while also being RM1,000 more expensive than the range-topping Premium X 2WD (RM115,800) – this is essentially the Premium 2WD with a sunroof.

The distinct styling cues that mark out the X70 SE are largely identical to the X70 Exclusive Edition (EE) that was launched in Brunei previously. For the sum paid, you’ll get a new Ocean Blue exterior paint finish, which is a hue that is not offered for normal variants. Unlike the X70 EE, we also have the option of a Ruby Red paintjob as an alternative to the blue.

Regardless of the chosen primary colour, the X70 SE comes with side mirrors, a rear spoiler and a roof finished in black for a two-tone look, which harks back to the Merdeka Edition. Adding to this is an SE emblem on the tailgate along with a new set of wheels, the latter in a design similar to those found on the Geely Boyue Pro and sized the same as what’s fitted to the Premium 2WD and Premium X 2WD variants at 19 inches.

Moving inside, you’ll find darker interior trim as well as model-specific floor mats that bear the SE badge. There’s also black Nappa leather upholstery in place of the brown that is seen in the Premium 2WD, with white and red stitching for contrast. The steering wheel also gets white contrast stitching to match the rest of the interior.

Aesthetic changes aside, the rest of the X70 SE is largely unchanged from the variant it is based on. Under the bonnet, there’s still a 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 184 PS (181 hp) and 300 Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels.

Similarly, the list of standard equipment includes LED headlamps, a powered tailgate with hands-free function, a seven-inch LCD instrument cluster, keyless entry and engine start, three drives modes (Normal, Eco and Sport), dual-zone air-conditioning with rear air vents and an air purifier system, an eight-inch touchscreen head unit with connected features and a nine-speaker sound system, and powered front seats (six-way driver, four-way passenger with “boss” controls).

No differences in terms of safety and driver assists either, with six airbags coming as standard along with several passive systems (ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESC and traction control). Joining the mix is hill hold assist, hill descent control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitor, door opening warning system, automatic high beam, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera.