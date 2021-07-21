In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2021 2:06 pm / 2 comments

After releasing a teaser video for the new Proton X70 Special Edition (SE) on Monday, the national carmaker followed up by releasing another just yesterday. We don’t actually get to see the model in question in both clips, but the company does promise 4Rs: refined design, redefined connectivity, reassured safety and responsive performance.

As reported previously, the X70 SE will be revealed during a virtual launch event set to take place on July 22, which is tomorrow, at 11am on Proton’s Facebook page. There’s no pricing just yet, but you can register your interest if you have any intention of buying one.

As far what to expect, we do have some details from the “Proton X70 SE Knowledge Challenge” contest that the carmaker held among its dealers earlier this month. Firstly, only 2,000 units of the X70 SE will be produced, with each one based on the Premium 2WD version of the SUV.

The special edition cars will have unique touches to set them apart from the regular X70 range, with most of them already seen on the 37-unit X70 Exclusive Edition that was launched in Brunei previously. These include a new Ocean Blue exterior finish, which is paired with side mirrors, a rear spoiler and a roof in black to create a two-tone look reminiscent of the 62-unit X70 Merdeka Edition.

As an alternative, there will also be a Ruby Red body colour, which is something that isn’t available for the Brunei special edition model. Other highlights include an SE emblem on the tailgate as well as 19-inch wheels, the latter similar in design to those on the Geely Boyue Pro and sized the same as the Premium 2WD and Premium X 2WD variants.

As for the interior, the X70 SE comes with Inside, darker interior trim as well as dedicated floor mats. Also new is black Nappa leather upholstery (instead of brown as seen in the aforementioned top two variants), which is matched with white and red contrast stitching, while the steering wheel is dressed with white contrast stitching.

Under the bonnet, the model retains the regular X70’s 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine continuing to provide 184 PS (181 hp) and 300 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels.

GALLERY: Proton X70 Special Edition leaked brochure

GALLERY: Proton X70 Exclusive Edition (Brunei market)