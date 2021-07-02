In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 2 July 2021 12:32 pm / 2 comments

Not long to go before Proton launches the X70 Special Edition in Malaysia. Details of the SE variant, which first broke cover in May through a leaked product leaflet, have now been made official by the company.

Ahead of the model’s introduction, the automaker has conducted a “Proton X70 SE Knowledge Challenge” contest among dealers, which we’re part of the judging panel for. The contest was designed to refresh dealers and sales advisors’ knowledge of the X70 and SE so they can better serve customers and handle enquiries.

The special edition is based on the Premium 2WD version of the SUV (which means there’s no sunroof), and in terms of specification is identical to the X70 Exclusive Edition that was revealed for the Brunei market last month. Unlike the EE, which is limited to just 37 units, the Malaysian SE will feature a production run of 2,000 units.

As highlighted previously, the SE gets a new Ocean Blue exterior finish, with side mirrors, rear spoiler and roof done in black to provide a two-tone look, similar in vein to the 62-unit X70 Merdeka Edition from 2019. If blue doesn’t catch your fancy, then you can have the SE in Ruby Red, again in two-tone.

Aside from the new colour scheme, the variant features an SE emblem on the tailgate and 19-inch wheels similar in design to those on the Geely Boyue Pro and in size to the existing Premium 2WD and Premium X 2WD variants.

Inside, there’s a darker interior trim as well as dedicated SE-badged floor mats. Also new is black Nappa leather upholstery with white and red contrast stitching, and the steering wheel is dressed with white contrast stitching on this one.

There are no mechanical changes, the X70’s 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine continuing to offer 184 PS (181 hp) and 300 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels. No pricing as yet, so we’ll have to wait until the variant is officially introduced.

GALLERY: Proton X70 Exclusive Edition, Brunei-market