With the launch of the 2020 Proton X70 CKD, one of the main changes that comes with the locally-assembled model is the use of a new seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission – first seen on the Geely Boyue Pro – in place of the previous six-speed automatic transmission
However, the C-segment SUV continues to be powered by the 4G18TD 1.8 litre turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder petrol engine (albeit slightly retuned for more torque) instead of the 3G15TD 1.5 litre turbo three-cylinder that was heavily rumoured prior to the model’s launch. Why is that so?
Well, there’s a reason for that. According to Proton, the decision not to employ the downsized mill is due to the results obtained from conducting surveys among existing and potential customers, who preferred a larger-capacity engine for large SUVs like the X70.
This is despite the potentially similar or higher power output that a downsized engine can offer. Indeed, when you compare the 4G18TD to the 3G15TD powering the Boyue Pro, the horsepower disparity isn’t that large – 181 hp (184 PS) versus 174 hp (176 PS), although the former generates more peak torque at 300 Nm compared to 255 Nm.
Put simply, car buyers, at least those surveyed by Proton, are of the belief that a bigger engine is necessary for a large SUV, hence why the national carmaker is keeping the larger, albeit older 1.8 litre turbo engine for the X70.
It should also be noted that in China, the Boyue Pro with the 3G15TD engine is only offered with a six-speed automatic transmission, and the only way to get the 7DCT is with the 4G18TD engine. Meanwhile, the regular Boyue sold there doesn’t even have the option of the downsized mill.
So, will we ever see a 1.5 litre turbo three-pot engine in Proton’s line-up? Well, with the smaller X50 on the way, the downsized powerplant will most likely make its way into the B-segment SUV instead. Proton hasn’t denied suggestions that it will be using the three-pot engine in the X50, and given that it is a smaller SUV compared to the X70, buyers are likely be more receptive to it being equipped a smaller engine.
The X50 will be based on the Binyue, which in China, is offered with either a 134 hp/205 Nm 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with a six-speed manual gearbox or a 174 hp/255 Nm 1.5 litre mill with the same 7DCT (used in the X70 CKD). The latter setup is also offered for the Volvo XC40 as well as various Lynk & Co models, and certainly sounds like the more likely route Proton will take.
Is Proton’s decision not to give the X70 a downsized engine a prudent move, and are they right to soldier one with the larger 1.8 litre turbo engine? Or will you be looking forward to the new X50 that will likely get the smaller engine instead? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
(Like) Proton X50
(Dislike) Honda HRV
Hopefully offer Proton offer 1.0L auto at affordable price.
Thousands of people waited for the CKD model thinking prices will go down a lot. Like BMWs, their CKD models are sometimes RM50k less
Today, those who waited got heart attack and masuk IJN. They saw the CKD cars are RM3000 cheaper.
Today, so many people cancelled their Proton CKD booking.
The feel offended and cheated
Stop your complain here. Better work harder so you can afford to buy this X70.
Alamak harga CKD dan Harga CBU hampir sama!!!!!
Ramai lagi yang mampu beli sedang beratur. Sila ke tepi.
Stop copy paste lah bro…
The 1.8l turbo is remained because uts already underpowered enough with acceleration even slower than the civic turbo, if the 1.5l is used confirm susah nak tarik kereta plus it will hurt the DCT even more as it’s not as durable compared to other Japanese game changing 4 speeders or CVT
Comparing a 1300 kg car with a 1600 kg SUV.
Yup seems legit enough…
Expected the price for base model to be lower than the aruz, 94k is still too expensive for a Malaysia built proton especially when proton always have quality problems here and there, later power window, power boot semua kaput
How much will CKD X50 cost will be more interesting…. Hopefully 1.5L n 1.0L auto offered
94k is 2nd cheapest c seg suv in Malaysia, the cheapest is cost 87k.
For a Csegmenter, the decision to remain with 1.8L is logical as it does compete against other SUVs with 2.0L and above engines. If the X50 could range between 1.0L and 1.5L turboed engines, then Proton’s product placements are hitting the sweet spot at the right price.
proton should offer the 1.8 turbo hybrid. that’s the technology they should move towards.
Though I am not going to buy one X70, I can accept that the 1.8T 4pot engine is retained.
This is the most expensive Proton in its line-up, a proper 4 cylinders engine will undoubtedly give it a better appeal for those who are willing to pay > RM100k for a Proton. It’s for sure smoother than the 3 cylinders 1.5T.
Fuel consumption is not that big an issue I believe, as it’s already good enough for a 1.8 litre turbo SUV with 7.4L/100km.
Its not because of the 1.5L engine that Msians dont like. I see so many CRV with 1.5L turbo engines on the road. So the engine displacement is not a problem. It was Volkswagen that taught us that small displacement can have good power if it has a turbo.
It is the 3 cylinder configuration that will put off most buyers here. When ppl think of 3 cylinders, they think of their old Kancil , Kenari ,Kelisa and Viva kind of engine vibrations.