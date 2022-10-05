In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 5 October 2022 2:03 pm / 0 comments

Proton has sold 4,517 units of the X50 last month, bringing the B-segment SUV’s cumulative sales in the year-to-date to 29,591 units, or 78.2% more than it managed in the first nine months of 2021.

This is the third consecutive month the X50 has exceeded the 4,000-unit mark in monthly sales, and is a slight gain on the X50’s sales performance in the previous month of August 2022, when the carmaker recorded sales of 4,329 units of the B-segment SUV.

In the month before that, 4,763 units of the X50 were sold in July 2022 when it was the single best-selling model in Malaysia that month. Meanwhile, its larger SUV sibling the Proton X70 remains at the top of the C-segment SUV sales chart in Malaysia, having sold 1,730 units last month to reach a cumulative volume of 14,145 units for the year to date.

The Saga continues to be a strong volume player with 6,442 units delivered to customers last month for a total of 40,603 units in the year to date. Also top of its class is the Exora, which continues to be the country’s best-selling C-segment MPV with 418 units sold last month, for a YTD tally of 3,108 units.

In terms of Proton’s sales volume for the month of September 2022, the national carmaker sold 14,872 units including both domestic sales and exports, concluding its Q3 2022 sales performance with 102,353 units sold in the year to date, or 40.2% more than its tally over the same duration last year.