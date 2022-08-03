The Proton X50 has set another monthly sales record, and this is a big one at that – with 4,763 units sold in July, the SUV didn’t just retain its position as leader in the SUV segment, it was also the best-selling vehicle in Malaysia for the month, marking the first time an SUV has led the overall market in sales volume.
This follows on the model’s success in June, when 4,473 units were registered. In total, Proton has sold 31,500 SUVs, including the X70, in the first seven months of the year.
“With our parts supply situation continuing to improve, we were finally able to show the true sales potential of the Proton X50. The company is immensely proud of the model becoming the first SUV to be crowned as the best-selling vehicle in Malaysia,” said Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.
In case you missed it, the Proton X50 can now be updated over-the-air with the Aco Tech Local Automotive Services (or better known as ATLAS) operating system.
The new operating system comes with improved user interface, voice recognition, navigation while offering the Spotify streaming service. The update can be performed by owners themselves, without having to visit a Proton service centre.
Where’s Ativa.
Forget it i don’t even see them often on the road
In July, Proton recorded sales of 11,477 units (domestic and export), despite a temporary hiatus pending price approval from the authorities for some of its models.
Congratulations Proton. Time to gear up for January launch of X90 prior to CNY. Sedan before Hari Raya
Geely really a miracle! Even though Geely cars are not among the top in its industry but for Malaysian just like Ferrari level of cars!
We should use the definition more precisely.
In Taiwan, 国产车，mean cars manufactured in their country, something buat kereta buatan Malaysia。
自主品牌车，mean national car, regardless where is the manufacturing sites, as long as, own by themselves, RnD themselves
Not like Proton, own by private person, not belong to Malaysia and not RnD by ourselves. RnD can be done by foreigners but we are the one who lead the direction, just like korean cars.
80k+ car… Malaysians all kaya raya eh?
Only temporary beating Honda City lar
People love proton as primary choice because of high tech. But that time with chip shortage for proton, people have no choice, but to buy honda because it looks cheap but not because it is good. Without chip shortage, sales will definitely change as primary will be bigger than secondary
B40 dah kaya,
Many buy HR-V and X50.
RM2k-RM3k salary loan also can approve, janji d/p cukup.
Hahaha