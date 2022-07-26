In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 26 July 2022 9:31 am / 0 comments

The infotainment system in the Proton X50 can now be updated to the ATLAS (an acronym for ACO Tech Local Automotive Services) operating system, which you can do at home without having to visit a service centre.

According to a recent post on Proton’s Facebook page, the update promises a refined user interface design for personal customization, an improved voice command experience and intelligent alerts, an enhanced navigation experience as well as new experiences with an app marketplace.

There’s also a set of instructions on how to get the over-the-air (OTA) update. Firstly, users with the older Geely Smart Ecosystem (GKUI) operating system will need to enter the “Settings” menu and click on “System.”

An “Update available” message will be shown if the OTA update is ready for your vehicle, after which you’ll need to click on “GKUI 19” to continue, followed by “Speed first” to begin downloading the new operating system.

Once that’s done, click on “Install” and confirm the process by clicking “Sure” on the pop-up message. While the software is being installed, you’ll be unable to interact with the infotainment system and you’ll want to make sure to keep the engine running in a safe space until the process is completed – this will take approximately 10-15 minutes.

Once the update is complete, the head unit will restart itself and you can check if you have the latest update by entering “Settings” and clicking on “System.” For Standard and Executive variants of the X50, the software version should read “SW0SXRA0616L5170.00582,” while it’s “SW0SXRA0616H5170.00581” for the Premium and Flagship.

With that, you can now enjoy all the benefits of ATLAS in your X50. If you’re curious about what’s new with the operating system, do check out our video tour where Hafriz Shah takes you through all the features and improvements of ATLAS. Share your experience in the comments below.

