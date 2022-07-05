In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / 5 July 2022 12:25 pm / 4 comments

It’s now official – Proton vehicles with the Atlas Operating System will have on-board Spotify app access soon. ACO Tech, developer of Atlas (stands for ACO Tech Local Automotive Services), has announced a new partnership with Spotify, which will allow those who have the OS to use the popular music streaming service natively via the car’s head unit.

For now, the Executive, Premium and Active variants of the 2022 Proton Persona and Iriz are already running Atlas, with the X50 set to be upgraded to the all-new OS via an over-the-air update soon.

Spotify will be pre-loaded into new vehicles soon, while existing users can soon download the app via the A store. That’s like Google Play and the App Store, but for the Atlas ecosystem.

Both free and Premium account users will be able to use the native Spotify app on the Atlas head unit. Casting from your phone to the car via Spotify Connect is also supported. The world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service – with 422 million monthly active users and 182 million Premium subscribers as of Q1 2022, according to Statista – Spotify gives access to over 82 million audio tracks and four million podcast titles.

This latest update is certainly good news for Proton users, as it shows that ACO Tech is indeed listening to customer feedback. As a brief recap, the original GKUI OS had Unlimited Music as its default music streaming app, which was then replaced by Joox in mid-2020. The addition of Spotify is certainly more in line with what its customers want.

So, Waze or Google Map next, please ACO Tech? Or better yet, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support too while you’re at it, thanks very much!