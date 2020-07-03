In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 3 July 2020 10:28 am / 0 comments

Back in March this year, Proton announced that it would switch its online music streaming service to Joox Music from March 27 for cars with GKUI-powered infotainment systems, like the X70 and Premium variants of the Persona, Iriz and Exora.

This is part of an over-the-air (OTA) update for GKUI, which saw the suspension of the previous Unlimited Music service as of March 31. If you haven’t updated the software in your Proton’s infotainment system, chances are you might have realised the old app has stopped working.

Thankfully, Joox has several advantages over the previous Unlimited Music, as it offers more features and a larger library with over 30 million songs. The new app is similar to Spotify, in that users can use it for free – with certain functions limited – or they can opt to pay for a VIP subscription fee to gain full access.

Should you go the free route (indicated by a grey icon next to your account name), you’ll only be able to shuffle play songs, skip to the next song (three skips followed by ads) and sync up to 50 songs to your acount using the Joox app in your smartphone. However, you’ll have to put up with ads, lower streaming quality and a limited song library, plus you can’t play a specific song, go back to a previous song or seek within a song.

Upgrading to VIP access (yellow icon) removes all the aforementioned restrictions, but you’ll need to pay RM12.90 for a monthly subscription, which is currently being offered with a 20% discount at RM9.90 as part of a web payment limited time promotion. Alternatively, there’s also a 12-month subscription that is priced at RM109.90 as well as shorter-term packages that you can check out on the official Joox website.

Getting set up with Joox is a simple process, as you only need to download the app from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store or Huawei App Gallery. Next, register an account, pair it with the app in your car’s infotainment system and you’re good to go.

With the accounts linked, all your favourite songs selected via the mobile app will show up in the car’s system, although you can only add or remove a favourite song within the mobile app – iPhone users can also import songs from iTunes into Joox. From there you’ll be able to download them onto your car’s app for offline playback in case you want to converse your car’s internet data.

On that mention, Proton states in its FAQ that listening to music and any ads played while using Joox will eat into your internet data pool. Proton says that an average file size of a four-minute song at medium quality is about 3 MB, which will take up storage space in your infotainment system.