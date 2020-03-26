In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 26 March 2020 5:30 pm / 1 comment

Proton has announced that it will be migrating its online music streaming service to Joox Music from March 27, which is tomorrow. The outgoing Unlimited Music service will be suspended on the midnight of March 31. Both are under the Tencent umbrella.

Proton will release an over-the-air (OTA) update from tomorrow for the Proton X70, Persona Premium, Iriz Premium and Exora Premium models – more on the OTA update process below.

Joox is described as a free-to-use music streaming platform with a library containing over 30 million songs. One can log in to the Joox app on the smartphone and pair it with the car’s infotainment system. Of course, you can create playlists from the many songs on the platform.

Here’s how the OTA update process works. Upon starting the vehicle, an update prompt window will pop-up automatically within 30 seconds if there is a new GKUI software version available. Select “Go to upgrade” to download the update patch. The system will then auto download the package. Once that’s complete, select “Update now” then select “Confirm update” to install.

Once the installation is complete, the system will restart automatically. Make sure you do not switch off the engine at any point. For the final step, select the “Settings” icon on the homepage then select “Restore factory settings” to restart the head unit. Note that all stored data will be erased, including personal settings for Baidu offline maps, Bluetooth devices and radio/music preferences, among others. You’re now on Version 2.6.5 (F9).

With your car ready to pair, you’ll need to download the Joox Music app from Google Play or the App Store, register and login. Now, on your car’s infotainment unit, select the Joox icon and as this is a first time login, a QR code will appear. Scan the QR code with your phone’s Joox app and you’re good to go.