Proton CFE engine production ends – in-house turbo CamPro to be retired with the Exora by end-2023

Posted in Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / October 13 2023 10:28 am

It’s the end of the road for Proton’s CamPro CFE engine, with a TikTok video posted by Exora Owners Car Club Malaysia showing the last Charge Fuel Efficiency unit rolling off the manufacturing line after 12 years in production.

The turbocharged 1.6 litre mill, first bandied by the national automaker back in 2008, presently equips the Proton Exora, and the final units will officially be retired with the MPV by the end of this year.

Power output for the in-house developed unit, which was also used on the Preve and Suprima S, remained unchanged throughout its entire lifecycle, staying at the 140 PS (or 138 hp) at 5,000 rpm and 205 Nm at 2,000 to 4,000 rpm that was listed for it back in 2011, when tech details were first announced.

Of course, the CamPro engine still lives on in variable valve timing (VVT) form in the Iriz, Persona and Saga, but the question is, for how long? The unit has certainly been around, having debuted in the Gen2 nearly two decades ago, back in 2004.

Over the years, updates like the addition of cam profile switching (CPS) that also included variable intake manifold (VIM) and an intake air-fuel module (IAFM) has kept the unit going, but in 2021, the automaker said that research and development on the CamPro had ended, and that it was looking into other engines, namely the 1.5 litre turbo being used in the X50 and X70 SUVs.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.