Gentari Charge Go partners with BMW for mobile EV DC charging using Proton Exoras; 4 units by this year

Posted in BMW, Local News / By Mick Chan / September 18 2023 3:39 pm

Announced as part of the BMW Group Malaysia House of Forwardism event in Kuala Lumpur that opens to the public this September 23 to 24, 2023 is the Charge Go mobile electric vehicle charging solution introduced in partnership with Gentari.

Aimed at addressing range anxiety and charging availability concerns among EV users, the specially-outfitted Proton Exora units for this purpose contain a 30 kWh battery pack, and is capable of output up to 30 kW DC, with CCS2 or CHADeMO connections.

On display at the event that is located at the open car park area outside Mandarin Oriental, the pair of Proton Exora mobile charging vehicles are each here in a white-and-blue scheme and a yellow-and-black scheme for the BMW and MINI brands, respectively.

As with the initial release of details in May for the service provided by Gentari this year, Charge Go has three Exora mobile charging units, and a fourth that is a converted Toyota Hiace with a 60 kW battery pack, also with up to 30 kW of output.

Pricing and areas of availability are still works in progress, however BMW Group Malaysia says that the mobile EV charging fleet will initially consist of four mobile charger vehicles, and which will be rolled out later this year, with exact dates to be confirmed.

A Gentari subsidiary, Charge Go began as a pilot project for a mobile charging solution for electric vehicles aimed at businesses, and to offer a means of keeping EVs charged when they are deployed for prolonged running in applications such as events and trade shows.

Meanwhile for existing EV charging locations, BMW Group Malaysia has today also introduced an unlimited EV charging package with ChargEV, JomCharge and Gentari for owners of BMW and MINI electric vehicles in Malaysia.

These can be purchased by BMW owners at RM2,400 or RM1,800 for MINI owners, offering unlimited charging at all ChargEV, JomCharge and ChargEV facilities nationwide for 12 months from date of activation. Each of these packages will be valid only for the vehicle registered to the package.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.