Gentari EV Charge Go – Proton Exora used as mobile charger, for supplying 30 kWh, 60 kWh battery packs

30 May 2023

Gentari subsidiary EV Charge Go has shown its mobile EV charger on Twitter, and this mobile EV charger is a portable charging unit installed into a Proton Exora.

This will be part of a three-month-long pilot project for a mobile EV charging solution aimed at businesses, and will offer a means of keeping electric vehicles charged when deployed for prolonged running in the course of events such as trade shows and exhibitions, as well as customer engagement events including track days, said EV Charge Go.

According to EV Charge Go, the mobile charger-equipped Exora can provide charging “for 30 kWh or 60 kWh battery packs”, however the Twitter thread did not mention the overall capacity of charge held by the mobile charger, nor the charge times or output rate used.

Malaysian businesses ✅: We have exciting news to share! EV Charge Go is here to revolutionize the way you can conveniently power your fleet at trade shows, exhibitions, or during customer engagement events such as test drives or track days. pic.twitter.com/91EYQ64twC — EVChargeGO (@EVChargeGO) May 29, 2023

The EV Charge Go was shown to be sampled by EVs including a Tesla Model 3, Porsche Taycan and Kia EV6, and the connector used as shown in the video clip appeared to be a CCS2 combo plug.

This charging solution eliminates the need for lengthy and costly charging installations, making it accessible and convenient for business partners. For now, EV Charge Go has yet to announce an official launch date, as well as charging rates for using this service.

Earlier this month, a similarly mobile charging setup was unveiled by BMW Group Malaysia with EV Connection at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023, shown in prototype form using a combustion-engined van. This setup uses 16 units of repurposed BMW battery modules, housing a capacity of 20 kWh and capable of providing up to 20 kVA of three-phase AC power.