2025 Proton Saga MC3 shown on livestream – new face, exterior lighting; dual screens on revised dash

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / September 4 2025 5:46 pm

The upcoming Proton Saga MC3 was shown on livestream during today’s launch of the company’s first electric vehicle (EV) plant in Tanjong Malim. While not seen in full, we get to see parts of the brand’s staple sedan, with many of the revisions matching up to what we already expect from a prior leak and various spyshots.

Starting with the exterior, the Saga MC3 will sport new headlamps with C-shaped daytime running lights. As per leaked images, the DRLs will be visually connected by an Ethereal Bow on a full-width concave grille that is joined a thick upper chrome strip. Photos of prototypes indicate the headlamps will have two light bars acting as indicators on the inner part of each cluster.

Elsewhere, we spot new side mirrors with indictors that are more seamless integrated with the housing. At the rear, the new LED taillights with dash hinted by camouflaged prototypes are clear to see in the video.

These are smaller in size than the units on the MC2 and get a distinctive signature with slanted dashes and what appears to be a connecting light bar. The boot lid also looks new and is shaped with a small ducktail instead of the tacked-on-looking small spoiler on the MC2.

As for the interior, the Saga’s new conjoined screens seen in a leaked photo are present on the livestream, along with pill-shaped air vents and a dashboard that has a textured section ahead of the front passenger.

What’s still unknown is if the Saga MC3 will get a new 1.5 litre inline-four petrol engine (deep dive here). A leaked documents reveals there to be three variants, with the Standard and Executive receiving an automatic transmission, while the presumably top-spec Premium gets a CVT.

The current Saga is powered by a 1.3 litre inline-four petrol unit making 95 (94 hp or 70 kW) and 120 Nm of torque, with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic, although the former has been on its way out for some time. If the document is legit, we’re looking at substantial changes to the Saga’s powertrain.

Proton Saga MC3 leaked photos and document

Proton also mentions during the livestream that the Saga MC3 is built on the AMA platform, which is a platform used on models previously developed by the company but significantly upgraded to be relevant to newer safety standards and technologies.

It adds that the Saga MC3 was developed not just in Malaysia, but also in partnership with Geely at the Proton Research and Development Centre (PRDC) located at Hangzhou Bay in China – the entire development team is said to involve 240 employees from Malaysia. In the video, a prototype is also seen being tested in wintery conditions in China.

With almost everything out in the open, what do you think of the new Saga MC3? These are some major upgrades for the brand’s bestseller (it even looks set to get an ADAS suite), but the company still hasn’t revealed when it plans to launch the model.

VIDEO: Proton EV plant launch livestream recording



Proton Saga MC3 spyshots

