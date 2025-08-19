2025 Proton Saga MC3 seen at night – rear taillights with S70-like LED signature; LED projector headlamps

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / August 19 2025 5:37 pm

The upcoming Proton Saga MC3 has been spotted yet again, this time undergoing testing at night as seen in photos posted by Syafiq Ismail in the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook.

OP’s post gives us a rather good look at the Saga’s revised exterior lighting, where the rear taillights appear to be of the LED variety and feature slanted dashes. The latter is similar to what you’ll find on the larger S70, although the Saga’s bigger brother has fewer dashes (we count at least five on the Saga prototype) and they point inwards rather than outwards.

A separate photo of the prototype’s side also shows the new projector LED headlamps, although this could only be available with higher-spec variants. LED headlamps would be a first for the Saga, which has been on halogens for a long time.

As for what else we can expect with the Saga MC3, a leaked document reveals the sedan will get a new 1.5 litre inline-four petrol engine (deep dive here) and a choice of two transmissions. Three variants are listed in the document, with the Standard and Executive getting an automatic transmission, while the presumably top-spec Premium will come with a CVT.

The current Saga is powered by a 1.3 litre inline-four petrol unit making 95 (94 hp or 70 kW) and 120 Nm of torque, with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic, although the former has been on its way out for some time. If the document is legit, we’re looking at substantial changes to the Saga’s powertrain.

As for design changes, photos of an uncamouflaged car show a full-width concave grille with an Ethereal Bow cupping the Proton logo and a thick chrome strip visually connecting the new LED headlamps, which feature hockey stick-shaped daytime running lights. The interior gets a new dashboard with a textured section ahead of the front passenger, pill-shaped air vents and twin conjoined screens.

Again, considerable revisions, and that’s before considering the Saga MC3 will come with an ADAS suite. There’s still no indication when the Saga MC3 will be launched, but do you like what’s expected so far?

Proton Saga MC3 spyshots

