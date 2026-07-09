Happy 41st, Proton Saga – 2,203,409 sold since 1985

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / July 9 2026 1:13 pm

Today marks 41 years to the day the first Malaysian car was launched, and Proton has announced on Facebook that 2,203,409 units of the Proton Saga have been sold since 1985. This time last year, the number was “over two million“, after passing the two-million mark in May 2024.

Sorry, we know it’s your birthday, but we have to look at what’s in the rear-view mirror. As of end-2024, 1.487 million Perodua Myvis were sold since 2005. Add that to the 72,724 sold in 2025 and the 23,894 sold in the first five months of 2026 and you should get 1,583,618. Remember, the Myvi’s 20 years younger.

Times have changed. Today, the Saga is no longer made in Shah Alam, and it’s trading blows with the Perodua Bezza for the title of Malaysia’s best-selling car on a monthly basis, although it hasn’t lifted the annual trophy for a long time. The legendary nameplate is about to undergo its biggest transformation yet as it expands beyond adorning just a sedan, towards SUV, hatchback and MPV possibilities.

Still, this is the guy that started it all. Orion, Magma, Megavalve, Aeroback, Iswara, LMST, BLM, FL, FLX, VVT, right up to today’s MC3 – we’ve truly grown up with the Proton Saga. Which one is your favourite?

1990 Proton Saga 1.5S by Dream Street Restoration

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