Proton COE welcomes a 1985 Saga donated by family of late owner who was one of the first purchasers

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / July 9 2024 1:27 pm

Proton has taken to LinkedIn to post a story about this 1985 Saga, which is the latest addition to the display area of its Centre of Excellence (COE) in Subang Jaya. This year marks the 39th anniversary of the carmaker’s first production car, and this particular example was donated to Proton by the family of the late Ariffin Hew.

Ariffin, a passionate car enthusiast, was among the first to purchase the Saga when it launched back in July 1985. In the time he owned it, he remained committed to maintaining the car in its original condition, including the original blue paint job and well-preserved interior.

Recognising the significance of the car as a piece of automotive history, his family decided to donate the car to ensure its legacy would be appreciated by future generations. The car was handed over by Rosni Rahmat, wife of the late Ariffin Hew, accompanied by her son in law, Imran Abdullah.

“We are deeply honoured by Ariffin Hew’s generous donation. The 1985 Proton Saga is a significant part of our history, and its display at our HQ will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with our legacy. This exhibition celebrates not just the car, but the spirit of innovation and progress that Proton has gone through,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.

If you’re interested in checking out this rolling time capsule, it will be displayed at Proton COE for one month as part of a special exhibition that also explores the origins of the Saga and its achievements for over three decades.

