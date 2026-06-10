Top 20 cars in May 2026 – Saga retakes top spot from Bezza, Proton eMas 7 PHEV outsells the EV

In Cars, Local News / by Paul Tan / June 10 2026 6:51 pm

New car registration data from the road transport department (JPJ) is out, showing the bestselling cars for the month of May 2026. After months of Perodua dominance at the very top, it is the Proton Saga that claims first place this time, with 7,337 units registered in May 2026, part of Proton’s monthly tally of 16,140 units.

The Saga edged out the Perodua Bezza, which slips to second with 7,079 units after a long run at the top, a gap of just 258 units between the two national sedans. The top three is rounded up by the Perodua Axia with 5,985 units. Perodua remained the top brand overall with 24,480 units in May 2026.

The monthly result does not change the year-to-date (YTD) picture at the top, however. The Bezza still leads on a YTD basis with 39,465 units, ahead of the Saga on 37,234 units, with the Axia third on 30,940 units. In other words, the Saga has won the month but not yet the year.

These are followed by the Perodua Myvi with 4,416 units in May (23,894 YTD) and the Perodua Alza with 2,871 units (15,677 YTD), giving Perodua four of the top five places. The Proton S70 takes sixth with 2,350 units (10,525 YTD).

The rest of the top 10 is a run of established names. The Proton X50 is seventh with 2,073 units (11,630 YTD), followed by the Perodua Ativa in eighth (1,762 units, 8,276 YTD). The Toyota Vios takes ninth with 1,676 units (7,127 YTD), leading the Japanese contingent, and the Toyota Hilux rounds out the top 10 with 1,670 units (8,238 YTD), the pick-up still selling in strong numbers.

The Perodua Traz holds 11th with 1,539 units (8,849 YTD), ahead of the Honda City in 12th (1,511 units, 8,241 YTD) and the Toyota Alphard in 13th (1,409 units, 6,952 YTD).

The standout new entrant is the Toyota Yaris Cross, which storms into 14th with 1,278 units (1,392 YTD) from just 114 units and 66th place in April, as deliveries of the B-segment SUV ramp up. It is the donor model for the Perodua Traz sitting three places above it.

Proton’s electrified models cluster in the mid-teens, and the registry now lists the e.MAS 7 in two forms, split by powertrain. The plug-in hybrid e.MAS 7 PHEV takes 15th with 1,181 units, outselling the fully electric e.MAS 7 in 16th on 896 units. The Proton e.MAS 5 follows in 17th with 883 units (9,356 YTD).

The Toyota Corolla Cross is 18th with 873 units (4,404 YTD), followed by the Perodua Aruz in 19th (748 units, 3,533 YTD) and the Honda HR-V in 20th with 740 units (5,129 YTD). The Honda Civic, in the top 20 a month ago, just misses out this time in 21st with 691 units.

Overall, the market cooled in May, with total new-car registrations of 66,053 units, down 15.1% from April’s 77,819 units. Perodua led the decline in absolute terms, down 23.7% on the month, while Proton was off 10.2%, the smaller drop helping the Saga to the top of the table. You can explore the full month-by-month and YTD breakdowns, by brand, model, body type and fuel, on our car sales data tool.

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