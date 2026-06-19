Malaysia has never had more car brands: 98 fought for buyers in 2025, but 9 still took 90% of sales

In Local News / by Paul Tan / June 19 2026 12:01 am

Walk through any shopping mall atrium in Malaysia today and the sheer number of car brands competing for your attention can be dizzying. The data backs up the feeling. In 2025, a record 98 different marques registered at least one vehicle here, up from 70 in 2010. There have never been more brands fighting for the Malaysian car buyer. And yet, for all that choice, the names actually winning have barely changed at all.

For most of the 2010s the brand count hovered between 76 and 88. The jump to 98 has come almost entirely in the last two years, and almost all of the new arrivals are Chinese. Omoda | Jaecoo, Jetour, Zeekr, Xpeng, iCaur, Denza, Leapmotor and a string of others have all landed since 2022, turning a fairly settled field into the most crowded it has ever been.

Here is the paradox, though. While the number of brands has swelled, the concentration of sales has not budged. The top five brands took 84.3% of the market in 2025, almost exactly the 86.4% they held back in 2010. Through every twist of the last 15 years, that figure has stayed pinned between roughly 82% and 87%. More players have simply meant more brands sharing the same small slice of leftovers.

Just how lopsided is it? Of the 98 brands that sold cars in 2025, only nine were needed to account for 90% of all registrations. The other 89 brands fought over the remaining 9.8% between them, and 51 of those sold fewer than 100 cars for the entire year. For all the new badges in the showrooms, the vast majority remain rounding errors.

The one genuine change at the top is telling. The fifth-biggest brand in 2025 was not a long-established Japanese or European name, but Omoda | Jaecoo, a Chinese newcomer that did not exist here three years ago. It is the clearest sign that while the Chinese influx has not yet broken the dominance of Perodua, Proton, Toyota and Honda, it has started to reshape the chasing pack. The market has never been more crowded. Whether it stays this concentrated is the question for the next few years.

Do you think any of the newcomers can break into the top tier? Let us know in the comments.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.